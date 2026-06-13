These 568 Companies Are Paying to Trans Kids: A Nationwide Campaign Demands They Stop

If there’s one thing we can all take pride in this June, it’s that our pushback has been normalized. In these last three years, the march to pull companies back to neutral has outperformed everyone’s expectations. But in this process of rolling back decades of corporate radicalism, one thing is clear: this isn’t over.

No matter how much success Americans have, not every CEO will go quietly. When it comes to transgender activism, some businesses are playing for keeps — and children are their number one targets.

While an astonishing number of brand have walked away from the toxic Human Rights Campaign (HRC) and all of the extremism it represents, there are more than 550 companies that not only support the surgical mutilation of children — they’ll help pay for it. As part of the criteria for the once-coveted 100% score in HRC’s Corporate Equality Index, businesses must agree to offer health benefits that cover the cost of gender transition-related procedures for employees and their children, a stunning concession for anyone witnessing the devastating heartbreak this movement has wrought.

Like most rational people, the 1792 Exchange is horrified that America’s corporate culture is willing to bankroll experimental “treatments” that have been disproven by science and lead to lifelong suffering, anguish, and regret. In a new campaign announced this week, they’ve decided to take on these companies publicly, demanding that they stop financing the permanent scarring, sterilization, and castration of children in the name of “gender-affirming care.”

In a letter obtained by The Washington Stand to all 568 businesses that scored highest under this section of HRC’s index, 1792 Exchange Executive Chairman and CEO Douglas Napier confronts the army of executives who are either unaware of their internal policies or who have proudly signed onto plans that irreversibly harm innocent children. “I am writing today to make you aware of information we have identified regarding your company’s employee healthcare benefits,” Napier explains. “This engagement is based on data from the Human Rights Campaign’s (HRC) annual Corporate Equality Index (CEI), released in February 2026.”

Although a lot of these offenders are brands or businesses that aren’t household names, a surprising number of them are places most families wouldn’t have thought twice about frequenting (until now), including: Abercrombie & Fitch, Adidas, Amazon, American Eagle, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CVS, Del Monte Foods, Disney, Dollar Tree, DoorDash, Etsy, General Mills, Giant Eagle, IKEA, Kroger, Kohl’s, Lands End, Lyft, Macy’s, Mattel, Nike, Panera, Papa John’s, Patagonia, Starbucks, Ulta Beauty, Victoria’s Secret, and Wendy’s.

As Napier underscores, “Your company achieved full points under CEI Criteria 2 (Inclusive Benefits), which requires comprehensive health coverage for transgender individuals without exclusion for ‘medically necessary care.’ The HRC bases its scoring on information submitted to, or affirmed by, a company representative. Based on this score,” he wrote, “we can reasonably infer that your corporate healthcare plans cover transgender-related procedures. And because most employer-sponsored healthcare plans extend coverage to dependents, this likely means the plan also covers minors. By publicly participating in the survey and highlighting these benefits, many companies are acknowledging the provision of transgender healthcare procedures and treatments to covered minor children.”

Citing the surge in research like the blockbuster Cass Report, which sounded the alarm on the serious risks of these dangerous drugs and operations, Napier warns that “these procedures carry profound, often irreversible risks with limited proven benefit for children. This consensus,” he notes, “is further underscored by the rising number of detransition lawsuits” — malpractice cases, he cautions, that may someday affect businesses “like yours who sponsor these plans.”

With this knowledge, Napier continues, “Your company now has a clear opportunity to join leaders like Walmart, the largest company in the world, which has implemented a public-facing Summary Plan Description (SPD) with an explicit carve-out: ‘Gender reassignment surgery is not considered medically necessary for individuals under the age of 18.’ Walmart’s straightforward policy demonstrates that if the world’s largest employer can protect minor dependents this way, so can you.” The 1792 CEO urges a “clear, public carve-out in your healthcare plans” — language they offer to provide — “prohibiting coverage of gender transition drugs, surgeries, or related interventions for minor dependents. Doing so would align with best medical evidence, reduce potential legal and reputational exposure.”

The cry of so many of these victims has been, “I wish the adults had protected me,” Napier laments. People like Chloe Cole, who grieves the double mastectomy she had at 15 — before she ever had her first kiss. “The surgeon confirmed with me that my breasts were perfectly healthy. How could they take away part of my womanhood before I was old enough to call myself one?” she mourns now. “The peace and self-acceptance that I was promised never came. I’m almost 22 years old now. I have no breasts because they were replaced with scars.” And despite what doctors told her, she says now, “I was not a sick boy trapped in a girl’s body. I was a distressed girl.”

But “instead of honoring my parents’ instincts to keep me safe,” Chloe remembers, “the doctors put me on a chemical castration drug to stop my puberty, followed by massive doses of testosterone to induce a fake male puberty.” Now, she says emotionally, “The first thing I feel when I wake up every day is the pain in my hips and knees. I have days, weeks — months, even — when the post-traumatic stress gets to me. Some days I’m not able to feel anything but numbness. Other days I’m having flashbacks where I see my scars bleeding,” Chloe admits, “and I’m having nightmares whether I’m awake or asleep. For me, the worst part is that nobody knows whether I’m able to have children now. I have no idea what my future is going to look like. No studies, surveys, or numbers are ever going to be able to quantify just how heartbroken I am. This is not medicine,” she argues. “Medicine heals what is sick. But me being female was not a disease. The lie was the disease.”

These are the horror stories that hundreds of U.S. companies are stubbornly sponsoring — at a time when the entire world is backing away from the torture that gender ideology is inflicting on vulnerable kids. “An entire generation of children were lied to,” Chloe emphasizes. “There is no such thing as a child being born in the wrong body. But there are physicians and medical bodies who prey on the confusion of perfectly healthy young boys and girls.” And hundreds of businesses are enabling them.

“This is unacceptable,” Napier told TWS. “Corporations should not be in the business of funding a mass medical experiment on children.”

The Left can spin their extremism all they want, but this is child abuse. And it’s time for our country’s CEOs to stand up and fight it.

Suzanne Bowdey serves as editorial director and senior writer at The Washington Stand.

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