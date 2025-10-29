Donations Pour in for K-9 Hero Wounded in the Line of Duty

A police dog who lost a leg — and almost lost his life — after being stabbed in the line of duty has left his pawprints on the hearts of animal lovers around the world.

K-9 Roam was injured while responding to an Oct. 15 domestic violence protection order violation call involving Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Bryant in Colorado Springs, Colorado, according to KXRM-TV.

“After multiple failed attempts to get Bryant to surrender, K9 Roam was deployed, and Bryant allegedly stabbed Roam at least three times,” the news outlet reported.

Roam had stab wounds to his head, neck, and abdomen, according to CBS News.

The Police Foundation of Colorado Springs said Roam was rushed to Animal ER Care in Colorado Springs, where veterinary staff stabilized him before he was taken to Mountain View Veterinary Surgery for an emergency operation.

“Roam was in desperate need of blood, and after using existing blood supplies on hand, HemoSolutions, a local animal blood bank, immediately stepped forward, sending staff and equipment to Animal ER Care to facilitate blood donations by other working K9 dogs that were critical in Roam’s surgery.”

Despite the heroic efforts of the veterinary staff, Roam’s left hind leg had to be amputated. He has since had to undergo another surgery for an infection in the area of his amputation, KXRM reported.

💙 Update on Brave K9 Roam 💙 This morning, so many of you joined me in sending love and prayers to K9 Roam from Colorado Springs PD after he was stabbed in the line of duty. Tonight, I wanted to share an update straight from his handler — and it’s both heartbreaking and… pic.twitter.com/7kIRma1Eo3 — Fabulous Finn®️ (@K9Finn) October 16, 2025

When the news reports of Roam’s injuries circulated, the dog lovers of the world responded by opening their checkbooks.

The Police Foundation of Colorado Springs reported it has received more than $68,000 in donations for Roam’s care.

“While the majority of donations have come from the Colorado Springs area and the state of Colorado, donations have also been received from 32 states and from as far away as Canada, the UK, and Belgium,” the organization announced on its website.

When Roam went home with his handler on Oct. 18, the community turned out in droves to share their good wishes.

“Hundreds of supportive community members lined his route home near his assigned division, holding signs, flags, and cheering him on,” the police foundation said.

💙 K9 Roam Is Home 🇺🇸🐾 I’ve just watched the video of K9 Roam making his journey home — escorted by his brothers and sisters in blue, surrounded by an outpouring of love from the community — and I’ll be honest, it brought tears to my eyes. Only days ago, Roam was fighting for… pic.twitter.com/YVXBflpWhI — Fabulous Finn®️ (@K9Finn) October 18, 2025

“Roam’s handler reports that continued prayers are appreciated, but that people shouldn’t worry, as Roam is still a happy boy and has been getting plenty of rest,” KXRM reported Monday.

As for Bryant, after Roam’s stabbing, the suspect “was taken into custody after the use of a chemical irritant and a taser.”

Bryant is facing a long list of charges, including burglary, being armed with explosives or a weapon, using a weapon in a violent crime, aggravated cruelty to animals, aggravated cruelty to law enforcement animal, cruelty to a service or law enforcement animal, failure to leave premises with weapon, obstructing a peace officer, obstructing a law enforcement animal, and tampering.

His bond is set for $500,000, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 3.

