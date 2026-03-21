Princess Anne Becomes the Queen of Recycled Wardrobes

Now here’s a royal family member that the commoners can get behind.

Princess Anne, younger sister of Britain’s King Charles III, made headlines this week when she stepped out at a posh affair wearing a dress she’d previously worn 57 years ago.

The occasion was Wednesday’s Nigerian state banquet at Windsor Castle, InStyle reported.

Anne originally wore the white gown and cape in 1969 to a premiere of the movie “Run Wild, Run Free” when she was 18 years old.

“A glamorous young Anne stepped out for the event, which benefited the Textiles Benevolent Association, and donned the cream jacket at the Odeon Theatre in Leicester Square,” People magazine reported.

“She paired it then with a coordinating dress that had the same cut-out pattern around the neckline and hem, completing the look with a voluminous braided bouffant (a hot trend for the time then!), dangling earrings and gloves.”

This time around, Anne accessorized the ensemble — which had been modified with a new neckline — with diamond earrings, a matching necklace, and a royal tiara that is so famous it has a name: the Meander Tiara, also known as the Greek Key Tiara.

“But her white coat made the fashion splash,” People proclaimed.

Anne has actually long been a vocal proponent of “sustainable” fashion, and has decried so-called “fast fashion,” which all too often is worn and then discarded, according to InStyle.

“We need materials that can do more than one evolution of fashion,” the Princess Royal declared during a recent visit to Sri Lanka.

For once, the public comments about the royal family member were mostly positive.

Princess Anne first wore this dress coat in 1969. pic.twitter.com/kJmTbhNLTi — Prince & Princess of Wales Fan (@HRHCatherine) March 18, 2026

One admirer dubbed Anne “the queen of rewears.”

Another remarked, “Talk about shopping your closet!”

Talk about shopping your closet!😄 — Maribeth Crews (@MaribethCrews) March 18, 2026

Several were impressed that the princess is still the same size she was at 18.

“I have bellbottom jeans from about 1970. I couldn’t squeeze into them now if I bathed in grease,” another observed.

I have bellbottom jeans from about 1970. I couldn’t squeeze into them now if I bathed in grease — Joyce’s Back (@JDJoycie) March 19, 2026

Who even found this in some random massive closet somewhere? Truly. Who decided, “let’s look at 1969 outfits and get one of those out. It’s in storage closet 10 at Windsor Castle.” Lol. Insanity. — Tracey Ryniec (@TraceyRyniec) March 19, 2026



Several wanted the details about the size of Anne’s wardrobe, and about the staff member who located the outfit and pitched it as a possibility for a 2026 event.

“Who even found this in some random massive closet somewhere?” one queried. “Truly. Who decided, ‘let’s look at 1969 outfits and get one of those out. It’s in storage closet 10 at Windsor Castle.’ Lol. Insanity.”

Others gave her points for having the courage to be seen in something six decades old.

I love that she rewears stuff people would probably think old fashioned – and she absolutely carries it off — daisychick (@ditsy_chick) March 18, 2026

“I love that she rewears stuff people would probably think old fashioned – and she absolutely carries it off,” one fan said.

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