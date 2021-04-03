Don't Expect Jesus to Save America: An Important Reminder for Christians This Easter Sunday

In the world of 2021, it seems that most of us have forgotten what Easter is all about.

Even some Christians seem to have lost the central message of this important day.

Simply put, Easter is all about hope — hope in the promise of Jesus Christ.

This promise, however, was not what his followers were expecting.

When Christ died on the cross, for a time, the hope of his disciples died as well.

TRENDING: Watch: Fox Reporter Grills Psaki on GA Voting Law, She Lies Through Her Teeth in Response

For they expected Jesus to be a political leader, a liberator who had come to establish an earthly kingdom.

Today, many Christians across the political spectrum believe in the same false hope.

But Christ never came to fix this world; he never offered us freedom from government oppression or, for that matter, any form of worldly oppression.

Is the central message of Easter often overlooked? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

That’s not to say those battles aren’t worth fighting for, but in the end, Jesus gave us something much greater.

Something that no man — and no government — can ever take away.

That gift was freedom from sin.

Through his sacrifice and victory over death, Christ delivered us from the tyranny of sin.

He gave us a living hope that we too, through him, can be free from not just the penalty of sin, but from the power of sin as well.

After He rose from the grave, the disciples realized the emptiness of an earthly hope.

RELATED: Police Break Up 'Unlawful' Good Friday Service, Worshippers Intimidated and Hit with Threats

This is seen most evidently in 1 Peter 1:3-7, when Peter wrote: “Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In his great mercy he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, and into an inheritance that can never perish, spoil or fade. This inheritance is kept in heaven for you, who through faith are shielded by God’s power until the coming of the salvation that is ready to be revealed in the last time.

“In all this you greatly rejoice, though now for a little while you may have had to suffer grief in all kinds of trials. These have come so that the proven genuineness of your faith — of greater worth than gold, which perishes even though refined by fire — may result in praise, glory and honor when Jesus Christ is revealed.”

That’s why we celebrate this day, the day our redeemer set us free.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.