Don't Let Mifepristone Become the Next Fauci Scandal

The curtain is being pulled back on the reckless disregard for health and safety displayed during the COVID-19 vaccination rollout — and it’s an opportunity for our country to right more than one wrong.“Since many people have significant cytokines storm and fever after the 2nd dose, this theoretically could be associated with miscarriage in the 1st trimester,” Dr. Anthony Fauci wrote in texts revealed on Monday, going on to add that, “One must weigh the potential risks against the benefits.”

Who exactly was weighing the risks and benefits? Not pregnant women themselves, since Fauci never shared his concerns about miscarriage publicly, instead telling the world there were “no red flags” for pregnant mothers receiving the vaccine.

This month, I’m mourning what should have been the due date for the little one I miscarried. Not one day of this awful year has gone by when that child hasn’t been at the forefront of my mind. I wept on my birthday, knowing I would never light candles for that baby’s cake. I stared aimlessly at the ocean on family vacation, thinking about how that little one would never feel the sand between her toes. And always, wherever I go, I carry the weight of wondering, “If I had just done something differently, would she still be here?”

I know my miscarriage wasn’t due to the COVID vaccine (I didn’t get one). But as the risks of these shots are brought to light, I’m painfully aware of the incalculable harm that Anthony Fauci and other federal agents have inflicted on mothers across the country by robbing them of informed consent.

Can you imagine how many moms woke up today wondering, “If I had just skipped the vaccine, would my baby still be here?” I can only pray these moms find peace in knowing that, if the vaccine truly did play a role in their loss, it wasn’t their fault.

I want accountability for Fauci and justice for the moms and unborn children he knowingly put at risk. But I also want those currently serving in our federal government to take a good look in the mirror before concluding they would never make the same mistakes.

In September of 2025, the FDA announced that it would conduct a safety review of the abortion drug mifepristone. Nearly a year later, we are still awaiting the results of this review – and, in the meantime, this lethal drug has proliferated without meaningful regulation, even in states that legally protect unborn life. Meanwhile, the DOJ has thus far refused to walk back a Biden-era policy that allows abortion drugs to be shipped through the mail in violation of the Comstock Act, a longstanding federal law.

Mifepristone is dangerous for women even under the “best” of conditions. A recent study indicated that nearly 11% of women who take the drug experience a serious adverse event, a rate 22 times higher than the one historically reported by the FDA and drug manufacturers. When we take into account that anyone, ranging from children to abusive boyfriends, can currently access this drug online, it’s clear that there’s no time to waste before creating meaningful protections for women and unborn children.

Fauci and other Biden administration officials who knowingly put pregnant mothers and their babies at risk deserve harsh accountability. But we can’t stop there. Moms like me are tired of our health and our children’s health being stuck on the back burner. It’s high time that the federal government creates meaningful protections for pregnant mothers and their babies by removing FDA approval for the lethal abortion drug mifepristone and enforcing the Comstock Act.

Joy Stockbauer is a policy analyst for Family Research Council’s Center for Human Dignity.

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