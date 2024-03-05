Doritos has fired a transgender activist it hired to sell its snacks in Spain after the brand said it became aware of disturbing social media posts from the individual, including one in which he said he wanted to do “depraved things” to a child.

Samantha Hudson, a 24-year-old man who claims to be a woman, was featured in an ad posted on the official Doritos Spain Instagram page on Sunday, according to Rolling Stone.

The ad quickly sparked calls for a Bud Light-style boycott.

Doritos facing backlash for hiring TRANS man to be the face of the brand in Spain. Samantha Hudson, a biological man, has sparked outrage across the country for some of his tweets where he shares his fantasies about abusing kids. H/T @libsoftiktok / @hermanntertsch pic.twitter.com/Ef3z6Xir10 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 4, 2024



According to the Daily Mail, Hudson has described himself in interviews as an anti-capitalist and a Marxist and advocates for an end to the traditional nuclear family.

“I advocate for the destruction and for the annihilation of the traditional family.”

Brand ambassador for Doritos and self-described pedophiIe Samantha Hudson pic.twitter.com/j4hPgmoaxi — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 4, 2024



But it was not until his old social media posts were unearthed that the Doritos ad featuring Hudson was removed and the partnership dissolved.

In one post from 2015, Hudson said he wanted to do “depraved things” to a 12-year-old girl, according to a translation from Rolling Stone.

The Daily Mail reported that Hudson wrote similar posts involving children as well as one that demeaned rape victims.

“In the middle of the street in Mallorca in panties and screaming that I’m a nymphomaniac in front of a super beautiful 8-year-old girl,” he wrote, according to a Daily Mail translation.

Another post translated to, “I hate women who are victims of sexual assault and go to self-help centers to overcome their trauma. Annoying sluts.”

According to Rolling Stone, Hudson has apologized for his comments, saying, “I don’t remember having written such barbarities. … At that time I dedicated myself to saying nonsense, the heavier the better, because I thought that ‘dark humor’ was funny.”

Doritos told Rolling Stone that the ad featuring Hudson was removed on Monday after the brand became aware of his posts.

“We have ended the relationship and stopped all related campaign activity due to the comments,” a Doritos spokesperson said. “We strongly condemn words or actions that promote violence or sexism of any kind.”

While Doritos has severed all ties with Hudson, it has not stopped calls for a boycott of the brand:

Good. As we boycott, remember that Frito/Lays owns a ton of brands but focusing on Doritos is the most likely to make them aware of what is occurring. pic.twitter.com/egwIp2DVUj — Staida (@forceonatr) March 4, 2024



Doritos is owned by Frito-Lay, which is a subsidiary of PepsiCo.

