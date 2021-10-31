It’s high time that conservatives start waking up to the role that corporations have played in the moral degradation of the Western world.

The countries that used to be governed with a collective sense of Judeo-Christian values have long been under attack by an aggressive secularism that, far from simply seeking to divorce the culture from religion, has replaced our longstanding traditions with a new cult of progressivism.

Corporations that we innocently believe just want to sell us products have become intent on joining in the effort to demote biblical values in the mainstream, and they’ve been alarmingly successful.

Just this week, Twix sponsored a Halloween ad featuring a little boy in a princess dress who is protected from the scorn of a playground bully by his witch-like nanny, who sends the intolerant older boy flying off into the distance in an apparent act of dark magic.

The ad, which quickly went viral on social media, has seemingly nothing to do with Twix candy bars and certainly everything to do with affirming that it’s perfectly OK for boys to wear dresses.

It’s not just in the U.S., either.

In Mexico, a new Día de los Muertos-themed Doritos ad features a ghost who comes out to his family from beyond the grave. It’s an insult not only to the country’s millions of practicing Roman Catholics, but also to the consumers who can’t even expect to see an ad for flavored corn chips without getting an earful from the woke left.

Just selling a product? Hardly.

Corporations are selling the modern religion.

The Doritos ad begins with a family approaching an ofrenda, an altar erected in traditional Day of the Dead celebrations to pay homage to departed family members.

As an elderly woman places a bowl of Doritos on the ofrenda, gazing wistfully at her late brother’s photo, blue smoke begins swirling around and the ghost of her brother appears.

“Uncle Alberto!” the family cries before a second ghost appears beside Alberto.

“Who is he?” the father asks.

“He’s Mario,” Alberto replies. “My partner.”

The two dead men then clasp hands.

The younger family members appear aghast until Alberto’s sister, smiling and clapping, declares, “What a miracle! I thought you would be alone forever!”

Uncle Alberto and Mario hug and everyone is happy.

“Nunca es tarde para ser quien eres,” the ad concludes — “It’s never too late to be who you are.”

This message is entirely alienating to everyone who deeply loves his family and, due to his own religious convictions, believes that homosexuality is simply not something he can support.

It’s a grievous fallacy often leveled against those who hold traditional beliefs about sexuality that we’re bigoted, narrow-minded and backward.

The truth is that while plenty of people are certainly hateful toward the LGBT community, many oppose homosexuality because they genuinely believe it to be morally wrong and hold that those who engage in it stand condemned unless they repent and accept Christ’s free gift of forgiveness.

Western culture used to uphold sexual morality because it was deemed beneficial, not out of cruel bigotry.

Now, that has all but been reversed. Corporations are so comfortable promoting immorality that they don’t mind alienating prospective customers who might sorely hope that the Uncle Albertos of the world turn and live in accordance with God’s will.

Because the truth is that there is no becoming “who you are” — and who you are meant to be — without God.

No matter what the corporate arbiters of the progressive religion may tell you.

