Dove Beauty Recruits 'Fat' Activist Who Attacked White Woman After BLM Rally

Beauty and skin care giant Dove is teaming with a morbidly obese Black Lives Matter and “fat liberation” activist who became controversial for trying to destroy the life of a woman she falsely accused of saying something racist.

Zyanha Bryant jumped to her Instagram account on Aug. 31 to announce that she was hired by Dove to be a campaigner for fat beauty and “fat liberation” as a “Dove ambassador,” adding that Dove has launched the “Campaign for Size Freedom” to advocate for plus sized and overweight women.

“My belief is that we should be centering the voices and the experiences of the most marginalized people and communities at all times,” Bryant, 22, said in a video, according to the New York Post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zyahna bryant. (@zysaidso)

On its corporate website, Dove features a page telling customers that the company “support[s] the movement to end body size discrimination.”

“Everyone deserves care, love and respect — at every size — yet body size discrimination is legal in 48 US states,” Dove said.

“We’ve joined forces with National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance (NAAFA) and Fat Legal, Advocacy, Rights and Education Project (FLARE) Project to strengthen legal protection against body size discrimination and shift cultural conversations around a broader definition of beauty through education, advocacy and social responsibility. Join us to make body size discrimination illegal in the U.S.”

Dove insists that fat shaming is bad and fat is beautiful. While you can be sure that someone, somewhere might agree with that statement, the fact is, being fat is unhealthy. And the fatter you are, the more unhealthy you are. That is an undeniable fact of biology.

The Better Health Channel, for instance, noted that unhealthy weight can effect a woman’s fertility by creating hormonal imbalances, hampering ovulation, creating menstrual disorders, giving an increased chance of developing ovary cysts, and even creating problems for being able to accept in-vitro fertilization.

And while men have fewer such fertility problems from obesity, they can find hormonal problems, lower sperm count, and problems maintaining an erection.

Then there are all the other health problems, including depression, heart issues, diabetes, stroke, sleep apnea, mobility problems, and a higher propensity to catch viruses and other problems that appear with comorbidities.

Absolutely none of that is attractive or beautiful. A morbidly obese person is certainly due equal treatment, must be afforded common decency, and may well be a wonderful person, granted, but their fantasy that “fat is beautiful” is not something worthy of indulgence.

All that being said, Dove may not have picked the best “Dove ambassador” in Miss Bryant for a reason beyond her unhealthy weight. She has a reputation of trying to destroy the lives of other women who don’t toe her far-left ideology.

For instance, in July of 2020, Bryant tried to destroy the life of a fellow University of Virginia student named Morgan Bettinger when she falsely accused Bettinger of saying that Black Lives Matter supporters would “make good speed bumps” in the road.

This is an absolutely infuriating story. A black BLM activist named Zyahna Bryant falsely accused a white girl at UVA named Morgan Bettinger of wanting to run over BLM protesters while her car was surrounded by a mob at a BLM protest in the summer of 2020. She was formally… pic.twitter.com/kh6nxBbh3N — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 1, 2023

As Reason Magazine noted in June, “The story went something like this: A white woman pulled up to a Black Women Matter protest in Charlottesville and told attendees they would make ‘good f**king speed bumps.’ When protesters confronted her, the driver cried and called the police.”

Bryant jumped to her Twitter account and blasted the white student, writing, “The woman in this truck approached protesters in #Charlottesville, and told us that we would make ‘good speedbumps. She then called the police and started crying saying we were attacking her.”

The BLM activist sent her tweet from the scene, and protesters instantly swarmed Bettinger screaming at her and threatening her.

Bettinger quickly became a social pariah and the subject of multiple investigations and school “trials” that did not follow the actual rule of law at all. She was called a “racist” and a “Nazi” and ostracized from school life.

This is what actual privilege in America looks like. BLM activist completely ruined the life of an innocent white girl with a false accusation of racism and gets a brand deal with Dove while Morgan Bettinger was kicked out of school and now needs medication in order to sleep. pic.twitter.com/VGKVA9kto3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 14, 2023

But despite the horrible accusations made by Bryant, there was never any proof at all that Bettinger said black people should be “speed bumps.” Bettinger herself said that she told the driver of a truck that had stopped as the BLM protesters marched by that, “It’s a good thing that you are here because otherwise these people would have been speed bumps.” In other words, she was grateful to the trucker for stopping and blocking the road, so no one would drive on and hurt a protester. And her conversation was conducted in front of more than 30 people, none of who substantiated Bryant’s accusation.

Despite the complete lack of any proof of her “guilt” and no witnesses saying she said what Bryant claimed she said — not to mention a lack of any proof that she had been racist in the past — the school pronounced Bettinger guilty and sentenced her to community service.

Bettinger finally graduated, but her school years were a nightmare, and her reputation was in ruins.

So, this is the sort of woman that Dove thinks is a great “ambassador,” a morbidly obese, unhealthy woman who clearly lied about another woman and tried to destroy her life. Apparently, Dove thinks someone qualifies to be a woman worthy of partnership only if that woman toes the far-left ideological line. All others need not apply.

