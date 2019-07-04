Dressing the Part: Midwestern Farmers are Putting Patriotism on Display this Independence Day

When President Donald Trump spoke about America’s farmers during a stop in Osaka, Japan, on Saturday, he praised their patriotism in the face of the adversity caused by China during America’s bitter trade war, according to a White House media pool report.

“I call them the ‘great patriots’ because that’s what they are. They’re patriots,” Trump said.

That patriotism was put on display in a special Fourth of July feature by Agweek which highlighted America’s Midwest.

One of the farms featured was the DeJong family farm in Orange City, Iowa. The family does not just fly the American flag, as many do. Eight years ago, the family redesigned the tin roof of their 1920s hog barn to display the Stars and Stripes.

“It finally came about in the summer of 2011 and the flag was finished just a few days before the 10th anniversary of 9/11,” Ardith DeJong told Farm News in 2011.

Her husband, Ronald DeJong, said getting it exactly right was essential.

“They had to do a little special measuring with the computer to get the right width on the stripes and the stars right. With the computer they can do marvelous things these days,” he said.

“Within three or five days after it was put up, one guy stops me and says, ‘Hey, there’s 13 stripes on there, just the right amount!’ And another guy says, ‘Hey I saw the stars as I was going by, and the stars were right!'”

The DeJong family knows about service. Ronald DeJong served in the Air National Guard in 1962, later spending six months on active duty in Vietnam. He had a brother who served in Korea.

The positive reaction to their patriotic display has been consistent, from newlyweds to passing strangers who want a picture.

“We never imagined; we did it because we were so thankful to be living in a free country,” Ardith DeJong said.

America’s flag also stands proud all year, every day, outside Brent’s Service and Repair in Lakota, North Dakota, where three large flags adorn the outside and smaller ones inside.

“Since the beginning, always had flags up to support our country, the military — everything that it has to do with,” owner Brent Borland said.

Borland never served, but his friends and relatives did.

He said “the whole thing about being an American,” and not just the military, makes him a proud patriot, and one who believes America always comes out ahead.

“There are ups and downs but it’s good to have a little change in it to mix it up,” he said, adding. “Everything is going to work out.”

Vietnam vet Frank Virchow of Lake Preston, South Dakota, did not stop at flags.

About 20 years ago, he put up a statue of a Vietnam-era soldier that he insists is accurate in every respect except perhaps the backpack, insisting his weighed 100 pounds.

He said he and two brothers served, but he was the only one sent to Vietnam.

“Right or wrong, it was our obligation,” he said in summing up the controversial war.

Virchow said that although some vets returned home to disrespect, it was not the culture of his home community.

“In the state of South Dakota, I don’t feel like I was really ever put down by anybody for serving,” he said.

Virchow said his patriotism extends not only to his service but to the opportunity afforded to all Americans.

“Where else could I possibly live where I could have the freedom that we have here in the United States?” he said.

