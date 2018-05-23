Drink Thrown at Tomi Lahren at Restaurant, Trump Comes to Her Defense

Controversial political pundit Tomi Lahren was reportedly assaulted as she dined with her parents at a Minnesota restaurant recently.

The Fox News Channel personality appeared on the network this week to recount the experience.

“Well, I was actually with both my parents and we were just enjoying brunch after I did a show the night before,” she said. “And unfortunately there was a group of people, probably around my age, that thought it would be funny to throw water at me and then start chanting profanity.”

Witnesses posted video from the scene shortly after the alleged altercation.

They threw a drink at @TomiLahren while we were just having brunch. pic.twitter.com/SeJ2t67CMP — Shelby (@JonesonTop42) May 20, 2018

Lahren, who has faced vocal criticism in the past for her divisive opinions, said the recent incident was “really disheartening” even if it was not completely surprising.

“This was something that was embarrassing for me and embarrassing for my family,” she said. “At the end of the day, I’m a person too. And I do get humiliated and embarrassed just like anyone else.”

She said her mother was also doused with water during the encounter.

“But I’m tough, my family’s tough,” she said. “We can handle it.”

In the end, Lahren said she believes those who participate in and endorse such tactics will be the ones left with regret.

“I think that those that threw the water, that were applauding and laughing about it, wanted to get their 15 minutes of fame by making a video of me,” she said. “I think looking back these are the people that are going to be embarrassed by their actions. I think their parents raised them better.”

According to Lahren, the biggest victim is civility.

“You don’t have to like me,” she said. “You don’t have to agree with my political opinions. But you don’t have the right to throw things at me. Is that the point that we’ve got in this country that you can’t disagree with someone civilly without resorting to something like that?”

She did point out the “silver lining in this whole thing” appears to be the support she has received from unlikely sources, including polemical comedian Kathy Griffin.

I couldn’t disagree more with @TomiLahren, but I don’t think it’s cool to resort to physical actions to make your point. The first amendment is a beautiful thing – use it. https://t.co/Yx8obh0aH0 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 23, 2018

“So maybe moving forward, those that thought it was funny to throw water at me or antagonize others with my viewpoints, maybe they’ll see that’s not the cool thing to do,” Lahren said.

Lahren also got a response from President Donald Trump, who declared “Everybody is with Tomi Lahren.”

Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

As demonstrated by numerous tweets, however, including many of the replies to Trump’s post, there was also significant support for those who plotted the alleged ambush.

