Parler Share
Op-Ed
A crucifix is seen in this stock image.
Op-Ed
A crucifix is seen in this stock image. (john macalino / Getty Images)

Drollinger: Should You Argue from the Bible in a Secular World?

 By Ralph Drollinger  December 15, 2022 at 3:43pm
Parler Share

Should a Christian political leader — or any believer, for that matter — avoid using the Scriptures as his or her authority if others do not view the Bible as authoritative?

In a broader scope, above and beyond evangelism, should a believer argue from the Bible relative to policy matters in an increasingly secular America?

Over the years, I have spent a considerable amount of time studying apologetical systems and evangelistic approaches in relation to political leaders. The Bible study “Should You Argue from the Bible in a Secular Capitol?” examines the Apostle Paul’s approach to persuasion when speaking to a secular audience as recorded in the book of Acts and how and why he unwaveringly uses Scripture.

In Acts 17:22-31, Dr. Luke records one of Paul’s sermons. This passage of Scripture is quite informative and profoundly important because it provides an exemplar and thesis for developing a foundational understanding of the biblically proper way to defend (cf. 1 Peter 3:15) and proclaim (cf. Colossians 1:28) eternal truths to non-believers. An in-depth study of Acts 17 yields guidelines for communicating truth to the unregenerate.

Paul’s sermon reveals how he went about the task of persuading non-believers with biblical truth. More specifically, we witness the heralding of kerygmatic (publicly proclaiming the gospel) truths to Athenian secular philosophers or, better stated, ancient Greek ideologues.

Trending:
Maxine Waters Tries to Pull Fast One and End FTX Hearing, But GOP Rep Stops Her Dead in Her Tracks

Paul’s apologetical approach was consistently presuppositional in nature. In other words, the sermon’s content presupposes that Scripture is the absolute and final authority and should be the foundation for all argumentations.

While unbelievers may deny it, in their hearts they know the Scriptures are the true and inerrant Word of God. The Bible tells us so.

In Romans 1:18-20, Paul wrote, “For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men who suppress the truth in unrighteousness, because that which is known about God is evident within them; for God made it evident to them. For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes, His eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly seen, being understood through what has been made, so that they are without excuse.”

The Apostle is declaring that men know God in an inherent sense and that he is evident to them, but that they suppress this truth, this inherent knowledge, instead of acknowledging him.

This typical reaction is a consequence of the Fall of man and man’s rebellion against God due to man’s endemic sin nature. Notice what John 3:19b states in this regard: “The Light has come into the world, and men loved the darkness rather than the Light, for their deeds were evil.”

If Paul used Scripture as his basis in the first-century world to a secular audience, does it not follow that believers today should use the Scriptures as their starting point and final authority for all reasoning and apologetical and evangelistic endeavors? I think so!

In every nation and capital of the world, people already know that Christ is God, that the Bible is true, and that they need to repent of their self-appointed authority and autonomy and fall on their knees in submission to God’s authority.

They know this in their heart of hearts via the witness of their conscience and the surrounding creation of God. Therefore, the believer’s job is not so much to convince and persuade as it is to aid and lovingly coach the unconverted to quit suppressing what they already know to be true!

May the Spirit aid us in such a ministry. Following Paul’s example, the Scriptures and our ability to reason based on scriptural truth need to be our final and complete authority.

Related:
Drollinger: How to Deal with Anger in a Biblical Way

I challenge you to begin arguing from scriptural precepts to make your point relative to policy matters. When challenged with “Well, I don’t view the Bible as authoritative,” answer with, “Oh, yes, you do; it is just that you are suppressing its authority.” Another one of my favorite responses when arguing about this subject is the following: “Should I believe what you proclaim about the Bible, or should I believe what the Bible proclaims about you?”

Click here to read the full study.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Ralph Drollinger
Ralph Drollinger, president and founder of Capitol Ministries, leads Bible studies every week on the Hill for U.S senators and representatives. He also leads a Bible study remotely for former White House Cabinet members and senior staff.

Capitol Ministries was founded by Drollinger and his wife Danielle in 1996 with the mission of making disciples of Jesus Christ in the political arena throughout the world. To date, the ministry has established Bible study ministries to legislators in 43 states, to city and county leaders in nine states and in dozens of foreign countries.

Drollinger played basketball at UCLA under coach John Wooden and was the first player in NCAA history to go to the Final Four four times. Drollinger was taken in the NBA draft three times but chose to forgo the NBA to play with Athletes in Action, an evangelistic basketball team that toured the world and preached the gospel at halftime. Drollinger signed with the Dallas Mavericks in 1980 as a free agent, becoming the first Maverick in the history of the franchise.




Drollinger: Should You Argue from the Bible in a Secular World?
Drollinger: How to Deal with Anger in a Biblical Way
Drollinger: Believers in Unity Can and Will Bless Our Nation
Drollinger: How to Lead Your Family in a Thanksgiving Devotion
Drollinger: How the Scriptures Can Help After the Rigors of Election Season
See more...

Conversation