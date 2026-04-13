'Duck Dynasty's' Sadie Robertson Thanks God for 'Miracle' After Her Baby Survives Nightmare Scenario

Sadie Robertson Huff of “Duck Dynasty” fame publicly thanked God on Instagram on Sunday, after her baby survived a choking incident that required emergency medical attention.

“Vulnerable post here,” she said. “I’m starting with that because this feels hard to talk about in my real life, much less on social media, but I do feel it is worth sharing because I truly believe awareness of it will save lives.”

“I’m currently walking through the waves of anxiety from the trauma of the situation, and the immense gratitude for the miracle of Kit’s full recovery and God’s undeniable hand on this situation,” Robertson declared.

Huff said she had been taking some time away from social media to be with her family, but felt it was important to share the story.

“Kit was sitting in her high chair this week, eating a snack while I was finishing up dinner prep, when she began to choke,” Robertson recalled. “Within seconds, you could tell the severity of the situation. My mom pulled her from the high chair and placed my girl into my arms just as she stopped breathing.”

“Everyone went into action and into prayer,” she continued. “Mom called 911, I started CPR, and everyone began to pray out loud and move the other kids downstairs.”

Robertson said she was prepared for such a situation because she’d watched instructional videos, but credited the Spirit of God with guiding her hands.

“I can only explain it now like my body just knew what to do,” she proclaimed. “I felt God’s Spirit guiding me, partnering with me in what I had learned and seen. I remember saying out loud, ‘what do I do?’ and then immediately started doing it and declaring life.”

Her daughter then “miraculously coughed and began to breathe, just as the paramedics arrived… I rode in the back of the ambulance with my girl, still afraid, but praising God.”

She also said her husband, Christian Huff, followed in a car behind the ambulance and told Sadie a rainbow was in the sky over the vehicle during their journey to the hospital.

“We stayed the night for observation, but she charmed the nurses just a few hours later and is now perfectly healthy, happy, and brightening everyone’s day!” she concluded.

Huff, who is known for being a featured family member on the reality show “Duck Dynasty,” posted the message about her baby less than one year after family patriarch Phil Robertson passed away at age 79.

The family was known for inventing an innovative duck call used for hunting, and their business began booming back in 2012, according to Christianity Today.

“Each episode of the A&E show, which ran for 11 seasons, ended with Robertson praying over a meal with his extended family,” the outlet’s article read.

The article also cited how Sadie became “a major evangelical speaker and influencer,” and how she credited her grandfather for the family’s strong faith in God.

“It was his testimony that changed his life, our [family’s] life, and thousands of others,” she posted on Instagram following his passing. “Now he is experiencing it in the fullness. Fully alive in Christ. The new has come.”

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