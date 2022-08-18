Early Morning Doughnut Eaters Get Startling Shock When RV Crashes Through Shop Window, Several Injured

Some doughnut shoppers got the scare of their lives on Monday.

It was just a typical morning of jelly bliss until an RV had an unfortunate crash into Winchell’s Donut House in Lakewood, Colorado, according to KUSA.

The vehicle was traveling “northbound on Pierce Street when it went to make a left onto Colfax,” KCNC-TV stated.

Lakewood Police Department public information officer Ty Countryman reported that while some in the shop were injured, there were no “life-threatening injuries.”

Nonetheless, as the shop was open and serving sugary delights, a customer was sitting at a table when the RV crashed — resulting in him being thrown “across the room,” firefighters told the Denver Post. He was luckily conscious after the incident and was able to speak before being taken to the hospital.

Two employees also sustained minor injuries, KUSA reported.







The driver, however, sustained substantial injuries, KMGH-TV reported. Their current condition is unknown.

A reporter asked Countryman, regarding the Donut House, “How does this get resolved today — that looks like extensive damage?”

The officer said that the restaurant was deemed “inhabitable” by the City of Lakewood building inspectors.

There were allegedly four individuals in the RV, including the driver, when it made the unscheduled pit stop.

Firefighters ended up rescuing a dog from the vehicle, too. The pooch is currently with Lakewood Animal Control, according to a Twitter post from West Metro Fire on Monday.

An aerial view of the RV into a building at Pierce & Colfax this morning. WMFR put up our drone to check for HVAC units on the roof and possible collapse hazards. pic.twitter.com/31vtHudsmL — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) August 15, 2022



The exact cause of the crash is still currently unknown.

Countryman said that based on surveillance footage, the crash does not appear to have been caused by reckless driving.

“Somewhere in that process of the left turn it didn’t get completed,” he stated.

While speed doesn’t seem to be the cause Countryman said, “an RV doing the speed limit turning is probably a little different than our SUVs.”

An investigation is currently pending.

