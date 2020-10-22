Oh my, the plot has definitely thickened in the whole Hunter Biden email scandal.

Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter’s, confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that former Vice President Joe Biden was referenced in an email as poised to receive a substantial kickback from a China deal.

“One email sent to Biden on May 13, 2017, with the subject line ‘Expectations,’ included details of ‘remuneration packages’ for six people involved in an unspecified business venture,” the New York Post reported.

Eighty percent equity of the deal to form a company apparently with former Shanghai-based conglomerate CEFC China Energy Co was to be split among various partners including “H,” “Jim” and the “Big Guy.”

In a statement to the Post, Bobulinski said “‘the Big Guy’ in the much publicized May 13, 2017 email is in fact a reference to Joe Biden. The other “JB” referenced in that email is Jim Biden, Joe’s brother.”

Contrary to repeated statements made by Joe Biden of not being aware of his son’s business dealings, Bobulinski reported Biden was very much aware and in fact involved.

“Hunter Biden called his dad ‘the Big Guy’ or ‘my Chairman,’ and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing,” Bobulinski said.

“I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.”

Statement from fame Lt. Tony Bobulinski – a business associate of Hunter Biden – obtained by ⁦@FoxNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/mCVzQibflu — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 22, 2020

According to Bobulinski, the Chinese did not really care about a return on investment in entering this deal with the Bidens, but political leverage.

“I realized the Chinese were not really focused on a healthy financial ROI,” he said. “They were looking at this as a political or influence investment.

“Once I realized that Hunter wanted to use the company as his personal piggy bank by just taking money out of it as soon as it came from the Chinese, I took steps to prevent that from happening,” Bobulinski said.

For the investor, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson’s September report from the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee he chairs concerning the Biden’s conflicts of interest appeared to be a tipping point in going public.

“The Johnson Report connected some dots in a way that shocked me — it made me realize the Bidens had gone behind my back and gotten paid millions of dollars by the Chinese, even though they told me they hadn’t and wouldn’t do that to their partners,” Bobulinski said.

He concluded his statement, “I don’t have a political ax to grind; I just saw behind the Biden curtain and I grew concerned with what I saw. The Biden family aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities even though some were from communist controlled China.”

On Monday, presidential nominee Joe Biden denied the charge made by Johnson regarding profiting off the family name.

“This is the same garbage Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s henchman. It’s the last ditch effort in this desperate campaign to smear me and my family,” Biden told ABC News affiliate WISN-TV.

Biden to @WISN12News on @RonJohnsonWI‘s Hunter Biden investigation “This is the same garbage — Rudy Giuliani Trump’s henchmen. It’s a last-ditch effort in this desperate campaign to smear me and my family.” “Ron should be ashamed of himself.” pic.twitter.com/cZ2vcKSh2r — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) October 21, 2020

Bobulinski’s statement, if true, puts Joe Biden in a very bad light and makes him appear compromised when it comes to dealing with China.

It also gives a different meaning to his May 2019 campaign trail statement downplaying the threat posed by China.

“China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man,” Biden said at a stop in Iowa. “They’re not bad folks, folks … They’re not competition for us.”

#OnThisDay last year Joe Biden reminded us why he would be the worst choice to stand up to China & fight for American workers. “China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man… they’re not bad folks, folks… They’re not competition for us.”pic.twitter.com/5jMQe6DUnq — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) May 1, 2020

The Bidens have a lot of explaining to do. It appears more and more clear Joe Biden lacks the moral character required to be president.

