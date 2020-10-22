Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Election Bombshell: Former Biden Business Partner Confirms Details in NY Post Report - 'It Wasn't Just Hunter's Business'

Hunter BidenTeresa Kroeger / Getty Images for World Food Program USAHunter Biden speaks on stage at the World Food Program USA's Annual McGovern-Dole Leadership Award Ceremony on April 12, 2016 in Washington, D.C. (Teresa Kroeger / Getty Images for World Food Program USA)

By Randy DeSoto
Published October 22, 2020 at 2:54pm
P Share Print

Oh my, the plot has definitely thickened in the whole Hunter Biden email scandal.

Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter’s, confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that former Vice President Joe Biden was referenced in an email as poised to receive a substantial kickback from a China deal.

“One email sent to Biden on May 13, 2017, with the subject line ‘Expectations,’ included details of ‘remuneration packages’ for six people involved in an unspecified business venture,” the New York Post reported.

Eighty percent equity of the deal to form a company apparently with former Shanghai-based conglomerate CEFC China Energy Co was to be split among various partners including “H,” “Jim” and the “Big Guy.”

In a statement to the Post, Bobulinski said “‘the Big Guy’ in the much publicized May 13, 2017 email is in fact a reference to Joe Biden. The other “JB” referenced in that email is Jim Biden, Joe’s brother.”

TRENDING: Ted Cruz Introduces Major Constitutional Amendment

Contrary to repeated statements made by Joe Biden of not being aware of his son’s business dealings, Bobulinski reported Biden was very much aware and in fact involved.

“Hunter Biden called his dad ‘the Big Guy’ or ‘my Chairman,’ and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing,” Bobulinski said.

“I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.”

According to Bobulinski, the Chinese did not really care about a return on investment in entering this deal with the Bidens, but political leverage.

“I realized the Chinese were not really focused on a healthy financial ROI,” he said. “They were looking at this as a political or influence investment.

“Once I realized that Hunter wanted to use the company as his personal piggy bank by just taking money out of it as soon as it came from the Chinese, I took steps to prevent that from happening,” Bobulinski said.

For the investor, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson’s September report from the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee he chairs concerning the Biden’s conflicts of interest appeared to be a tipping point in going public.

Do you think this revelation means Joe Biden is compromised by China?

RELATED: Mark Levin: 'Joe Biden Is the Laziest Candidate in History'

“The Johnson Report connected some dots in a way that shocked me — it made me realize the Bidens had gone behind my back and gotten paid millions of dollars by the Chinese, even though they told me they hadn’t and wouldn’t do that to their partners,” Bobulinski said.

He concluded his statement, “I don’t have a political ax to grind; I just saw behind the Biden curtain and I grew concerned with what I saw. The Biden family aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities even though some were from communist controlled China.”

On Monday, presidential nominee Joe Biden denied the charge made by Johnson regarding profiting off the family name.

“This is the same garbage Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s henchman. It’s the last ditch effort in this desperate campaign to smear me and my family,” Biden told ABC News affiliate WISN-TV.

Bobulinski’s statement, if true, puts Joe Biden in a very bad light and makes him appear compromised when it comes to dealing with China.

It also gives a different meaning to his May 2019 campaign trail statement downplaying the threat posed by China.

“China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man,” Biden said at a stop in Iowa. “They’re not bad folks, folks … They’re not competition for us.”

The Bidens have a lot of explaining to do. It appears more and more clear Joe Biden lacks the moral character required to be president.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Mark Levin: 'Joe Biden Is the Laziest Candidate in History'
Election Bombshell: Former Biden Business Partner Confirms Details in NY Post Report - 'It Wasn't Just Hunter's Business'
'Plot Against the President' Film Reveals Key Role One Man Played in Exposing Hillary/DNC's Misdeeds
Minneapolis Residents Take Action Against City Over Lack of Police Presence
Trump Now Within Striking Distance of Biden
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×