Remember: It’s only “election denial” if you have an R after your name.

Sure, the Democrats raised a stink about the presidential election results in 2000, 2004 and 2016. The last two weren’t even close, mind you, and both election denial theories rested on evidence-free assertions by elected officials — Diebold voting machines in 2004, Russian interference in 2016.

But, point out that the 2020 election — which was unlike any other due to the COVID-19 pandemic, dubious election law changes and widespread mail-in balloting like never before seen — seemed a little fishy, and you’re a “denier.” Begone, heathen!

At least this time, Kamala Harris lost by such substantial margins that the only place Democratic pundits could lay the blame would be at the feet of the American voters. And boy, did they: white women, Latinos, “the brothers,” young men — they’re all to blame for not acknowledging the obvious resplendence of Kamala Devi Harris and voting for her early, often and proudly.

However, there were a few close elections, particularly in the Senate. Pennsylvania was one of them, although The Associated Press called it for Republican Dave McCormick a week ago. As of Tuesday, he holds a 34,561 vote advantage over incumbent Democrat Sen. Bob Casey Jr.

McCormick’s victory gave the GOP 53 seats in the Senate — a comfortable majority.

But Casey has decided to do what we’ve been constantly (if incorrectly) informed is the province of the Republicans: He’s turned into an election denier.

In a video message posted Tuesday, the three-term incumbent refused to concede, saying that the process “will play out.”

“My priority has always been standing up for the people of Pennsylvania,” Casey said.

“Across our commonwealth, close to 7 million people cast their votes in a free and fair election. Our county election officials will finish counting those votes, just like they do in every election.”

Across our Commonwealth, close to 7 million people cast their votes in a free and fair election. The American democratic process was born in Pennsylvania and that process will play out. pic.twitter.com/R2RirIa09j — Bob Casey Jr. (@Bob_Casey) November 12, 2024

Casey isn’t just relying on recounts, either. Nosiree. He’s brought in Democratic dirty-work lawyer Marc Elias, a man whose legal scruples make Lionel Hutz look like Marcus Tulius Cicero.

If you’ve heard the name before, Elias was the guy behind the effort to waylay Republican candidates under the Disqualification Clause of the 14th Amendment, arguing that the Capitol incursion constituted an “insurrection” and thus rendered them ineligible to seek office.

That clause, it’s worth noting, was crafted to stop unreconstructed Confederate officials from holding office in the aftermath of the Civil War, but Elias is not the type to let facts get in his way. Thankfully, he had no choice when the Supreme Court got in his way, instead.

Those of you with longer memories also might remember he was the general counsel for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and was part of funding the infamous Steele dossier.

Now, Elias is focusing on “stealing” the election in Pennsylvania, instead, legal scholar Jonathan Turley wrote in an Op-Ed Tuesday.

“What is most striking is the strategy of Elias,” wrote Turley, noting that Elias’ strategy of relying on provisional ballots didn’t hold water.

“The state has roughly 87,000 provisional ballots to count, but those ballots were generally challenged for defects or suspected invalidity,” he said.

“Even if they were to count, it is unlikely that they will break so overwhelmingly for Casey to overturn the result. Indeed, only about 30,000 were coming from Casey strongholds in Philadelphia and Allegheny County.”

However, Elias’ endgame is to get the race within .5 percent, which would trigger a recount under Pennsylvania law. That’s why, as Turley said, he’s trying to “find 40,000 votes.”

The only good news is that Democrats don’t seem to be buying the feasibility of this effort; even Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, soon to become Senate minority leader, relented and allowed McCormick to take place in Senate orientation, a tacit sign that he accepts the results, however grudgingly.

For election deniers Bob Casey and Marc Elias, however, the dirty work goes on, the dubious cause endures, the hopeless hope still lives, and the fever dream shall never die.

