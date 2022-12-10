Parler Share
The Twitter app is seen in the App Store on an iPhone 13 Pro in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 28.
The Twitter app is seen in the App Store on an iPhone 13 Pro in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 28. (Samuel Corum - AFP / Getty Images)

Elon Musk Had Only 4 Words After Discovering Sick Past of Twitter's Former Head of Trust and Safety

 By Richard Moorhead  December 10, 2022 at 4:41pm
Twitter’s former head of trust and safety once shared an article questioning laws prohibiting relationships between teachers and students.

In 2010, Yoel Roth shared a Salon article in which author Tracy Clark-Flory argued that a law criminalizing sexual relationships between students and teachers “deserves a bit more consideration.”

On Saturday, Twitter owner Elon Musk reacted to Roth’s 2010 tweet on the matter with four words.

“This explains a lot,” the billionaire tweeted.

Musk posted an excerpt of what he claimed was Roth’s Ph.D. thesis in a follow-up tweet. The former Twitter employee appeared to suggest that minors should be allowed to use the homosexual dating app Grindr.

Roth left Twitter in protest of Musk’s reforms of the service in November.

Musk has previously said Roth was the “real CEO” under Twitter’s previous ownership.

Musk also described Roth as Twitter’s “head of censorship” and highlighted a 2017 tweet from Roth in which he assailed the Trump administration as “actual Nazis in the White House.”

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Conversation