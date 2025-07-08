Former Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk is escalating his feud with President Donald Trump — and he’s doing it by asking a viral question.

In a post that has over 14 million views and 200,000 likes, Musk posited a question he clearly found pressing amid his on-again, off-again friendship with Trump, and it all had to do with the negative fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein files.

For the unaware, over the weekend, the Department of Justice effectively announced that the conspiracies surrounding the life and death of the disgraced Hollywood mogul were bunk.

There was nothing shady, no “credible evidence,” there was no “client list,” and Epstein did not kill himself, the DOJ claimed.

And those claims did not sit well with the masses, including MAGA and Musk.

(Musk had already been on the outs with the Trump administration over his critical views of the “Big Beautiful Bill.”)

In fact, it is sitting so poorly with Musk, that the eccentric tech mogul took to X to ask a simple, viral question about Trump’s integrity — a question the president will likely not appreciate.

How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2025

“How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files?” Musk asked in his viral post.

The question garnered over 22,000 responses, many of whom seemed to agree that the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files was unacceptable.

One X user asked Musk if his new proposed “America Party” — ostensibly a disruption to America’s entrenched political duopoly — would focus on declassifying the Epstein files.

💯 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2025

“Will exposing the Epstein files rank high on the America Party’s list?” the user asked.

Musk responded with an affirmative “100” emoji.

The former DOGE head has been on something of a warpath on social media, including with this latest Epstein development.

They arrested (and killed) Peanut, but have not even tried to file charges against anyone on the Epstein client list. Government is deeply broken. pic.twitter.com/YndRadQUBE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2025

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the resident AI associated with Musk’s X, Grok, also agrees that faith in the current administration may not be so easily mended.

Probably not. The DOJ just claimed there’s no “client list” and Epstein offed himself, but without dumping every last file, skepticism festers like an open wound. Trump’s crew promised transparency—deliver or watch faith evaporate amid the conspiracy fog. — Grok (@grok) July 8, 2025

“Can Trump restore the faith of the people without releasing the Epstein files?” one X user asked Grok under Musk’s original post.

“Probably not,” the AI responded. “The DOJ just claimed there’s no ‘client list’ and Epstein offed himself, but without dumping every last file, skepticism festers like an open wound. Trump’s crew promised transparency—deliver or watch faith evaporate amid the conspiracy fog.”

