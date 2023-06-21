Elon Musk Declares Popular Insults Hurled by the Left Are Now Labeled 'Slurs' on Twitter

Elon Musk declared Wednesday morning that the words “cis” and “cisgender” will now be considered slurs on Twitter.

Musk made the announcement in response to Thoughtful Therapists co-founder James Esses’ Tuesday tweet saying he received backlash from transgender activists after he posted that he rejects “the word ‘cis.’”

The Twitter owner said “cis” and “cisgender” are “considered slurs on this platform,” but did not detail what the punishment would be for those who use the words.

Repeated, targeted harassment against any account will cause the harassing accounts to receive, at minimum, temporary suspensions. The words “cis” or “cisgender” are considered slurs on this platform. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

Musk then clarified that accounts that engage in “repeated, targeted harassment against any account” will be temporarily suspended, according to the tweet.

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

“Cisgender” is used to refer to a person “whose gender identity corresponds with the sex the person had or was identified as having at birth,” according to Merriam-Webster.com.

“Cis” is a shortened version of the term.

LGBT activists on social media have used both terms in a derogatory manner.

Musk experienced controversy regarding speech and gender on his platform earlier this month.

Jeremy Boreing, co-founder of The Daily Wire, alleged that Twitter canceled a deal to “premier” its documentary “What Is a Woman?” free of charge because of instances of misgendering.

That led to a backlash from conservatives, and Musk later said the incident was a “mistake.”

Twitter did not respond to Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

