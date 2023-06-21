Share
Elon Musk Declares Popular Insults Hurled by the Left Are Now Labeled 'Slurs' on Twitter

 By Brandon Poulter  June 21, 2023 at 7:08am
Elon Musk declared Wednesday morning that the words “cis” and “cisgender” will now be considered slurs on Twitter.

Musk made the announcement in response to Thoughtful Therapists co-founder James Esses’ Tuesday tweet saying he received backlash from transgender activists after he posted that he rejects “the word ‘cis.’”

The Twitter owner said “cis” and “cisgender” are “considered slurs on this platform,” but did not detail what the punishment would be for those who use the words.

Musk then clarified that accounts that engage in “repeated, targeted harassment against any account” will be temporarily suspended, according to the tweet.

“Cisgender” is used to refer to a person “whose gender identity corresponds with the sex the person had or was identified as having at birth,” according to Merriam-Webster.com.

Is "cisgender"a slur?

“Cis” is a shortened version of the term.

LGBT activists on social media have used both terms in a derogatory manner.

Musk experienced controversy regarding speech and gender on his platform earlier this month.

Jeremy Boreing, co-founder of The Daily Wire, alleged that Twitter canceled a deal to “premier” its documentary “What Is a Woman?” free of charge because of instances of misgendering.

That led to a backlash from conservatives, and Musk later said the incident was a “mistake.”

Twitter did not respond to Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Conversation