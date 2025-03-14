Amidst accusations of Nazism, Telsa owner Elon Musk found an ally in the Jewish state of Israel.

On Thursday, Jewish News Syndicate reported that Jerusalem is asking Telsa to submit a bid on a tender to provide the electric cars to top Israeli officials.

In a clear reference to the criticism and accusations against Musk for his hand gestures on Inauguration Day that lead to the Nazi label, one Israeli official said, “We aren’t going to bow to woke trends.”

“A car is a car is a car. And a great car is a great car is a great car,” the official added.

As if that news alone was not enough, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a link to JNS’s report on the social media platform X on Thursday.

Musk replied, “Much appreciated.”

Per JNS, the prime minister has also come to the defense of Musk, writing three days after the Inauguration Day moment, “Elon is a great friend of Israel.”

He added, “He visited Israel after the October 7, [2023], massacre in which Hamas terrorists committed the worst atrocity against the Jewish people since the Holocaust.”

Netanyahu asserted, Musk was “being falsely smeared.”

Needless to say, if the left’s label of Musk as a Nazi holds true, every party here has a lot to answer for.

Israel — a Jewish state — must not be aware they are doing business with an actual Nazi.

Musk will surely need to explain to his fellow Nazis at the next rally why he’s doing business with Israel.

Joking aside, this just proves how ridiculous the claim was and how poorly it aged.

On Jan. 20, during a speech in which Musk thanked those who supported the Trump campaign to ensure victory on Nov. 5, he told the audience, “My heart goes out to you,” before grabbing his heart and putting his hand outwards towards the crowd.

The gesture was definitely awkward, but when you’re a genius who designs self-landing rockets, you probably don’t have much concern for what’s considered normal.

Thursday’s news won’t be the end of Nazi accusations against Musk. The word has taken on a life of its own past Adolf Hitler‘s murder of the Jewish people and tyranny over Europe.

For the left, the Nazis are anyone who disagrees with them.

