Why Banks Are Suddenly Competing to Pause Your 21% Interest Into 2028

(Note: The information provided here or in any related communications is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. We do not provide personalized investment, financial, or legal advice. The Western Journal benefits from purchases made through our sponsors. We appreciate your support!)

The payment goes out every month, and interest takes its bite before the balance moves. On a fixed income, that bite hurts.

Most people over 55 with good credit were never told why that bite keeps happening. It is not because there is no other option.

It is because talking about it is not in the bank’s interest.

A person over 55 who kept the accounts clean is exactly who card issuers want. Good to excellent credit in that age group is the strongest of any age. That is the customer the other side fights to win.

So they built a feature to win that customer: a 0% introductory rate on a balance transfer, often 15 to 21 months, with the best offers running into 2027 and nearly 2028. It’s not a loophole. It’s not a gimmick.

The banks will compete for your credit.

Most people simply never make them do it.

They stay on the card that is already charging above 21%, and the bank keeps the gap.

Here is what a balance transfer means in plain English: You apply for a card that offers 0% intro APR on balances moved over. Once approved, you move the old balance for a one-time fee, usually 3% to 5% of the amount.

For the length of the intro window, every dollar of the payment goes to the balance itself, not to interest. That’s how you stop the hurt.

A rough example: about $6,800 at 21% is about $1,400 a year going to the bank before the principal shrinks. Pause that interest for 15 to 21 months, keep the same payment, and thousands stay with you. Numbers differ by balance and rate; the bigger the balance and the higher the rate, the more the pause is worth.

These cards are for people with good to excellent credit who will use the window to pay the balance down. They are not a fit for people with serious recent credit damage, or if the plan is to run up new debt on the freed-up card.

Offers change. Intro lengths, fees, and end dates move. The comparison page here is updated with today’s leading 0% balance-transfer cards.

On the next page are the card names, the length of each 0% period, the transfer fees, and a secure application for each. Comparing takes about two minutes.

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