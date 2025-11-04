Elon Musk Makes Last Minute Endorsement in New York City Mayoral Race

Tech giant Elon Musk has made an endorsement in the New York City mayoral race and handed far-left candidate Zohran Mamdani a truly Trumpian nickname in the process.

New York City voters are heading to the polls Tuesday with Mamdani leading the race in all the polls as former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tries to avenge his defeat in June’s Democratic primary. Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams ended his campaign in hopes of stopping Mamdani, but Republican Curtis Sliwa has rejected calls to do the same.

With that as the backdrop, Musk mocked Mamdani as “Mumdumi” and said voters need to back Cuomo, who resigned in 2021 after a sexual harassment scandal was blossoming around him.

“Remember to vote tomorrow in New York! Bear in mind that a vote for Curtis is really a vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is. VOTE CUOMO!” Musk posted on X on Monday night.

Musk was the second surprise voice to weigh in for Cuomo at the last minute.

“Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!” President Donald Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Musk told podcaster Joe Rogan that Mamdani is a “swindler,” according to Fox Business.

“Mamdani is a charismatic swindler,” Musk said. “I mean you gotta hand it to him, like, he can light up a stage, but he has just been a swindler his entire life.”

“If Mamdani’s policies are put into place, especially at scale, it would be a catastrophic decline in living standards, not just for the rich, but for everyone. As has been the case with every socialist experiment,” Musk said.

Mamdani wants minimum wage in New York City to his $30 per hour by 2030, advocates free public transit and says he will create city-owned grocery stores, as well as provide childcare for everyone.

Turnout in the contest has been high.

According to CBS, New York City board of Elections figures show 735,317 people participated in early voting, far above the early voting total of 169,879 in 2021.

The Cuomo camp suggested that high turnout could alter the polls that have shown the former governor inching closer to Mamdani, but never beating him, according to Newsweek.

“For weeks this has been a tightening race with early voting showing a surge of older voters — the exact inverse of the primary — and turnout on track for between 1.9 and 2 million. With those dynamics, every poll out there is essentially meaningless from this point out,” Cuomo representative Rich Azzopardi said.

In a “60 Minutes” interview, Trump said a Mamdani win would be bad news for New York City, as noted by CBS.

“It’s gonna be hard for me as the president to give a lot of money to New York. Because if you have a Communist running New York, all you’re doing is wasting the money you’re sending there,” Trump said.

“So I don’t know that he’s won, and I’m not a fan of Cuomo one way or the other, but if it’s gonna be between a bad Democrat and a Communist, I’m gonna pick the bad Democrat all the time, to be honest with you.”

