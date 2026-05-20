Sheriff: Veteran 'Teacher of the Year' Arrested, Accused of Grooming 15-Year-Old Boy for Sex

An undercover investigation has resulted in the arrest of a one-time state “Teacher of the Year.”

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office of Harford County, Maryland, just north of Baltimore, announced the arrest of 61-year-old Dennis Jutras, who stands accused of soliciting sex from a police detective posing online as a 15-year-old boy.

Jutras contacted the supposed teen first, according to the sheriff’s office.

“During the online interactions, the suspect, later identified as Jutras, initiated a conversation with the undercover detective. Jutras identified himself as an educator with Baltimore City Public Schools. Further investigation revealed that he had taught at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute for many years before becoming an administrator within the Baltimore City school system,” the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post.

Then, the former standout educator allegedly began grooming his underage target.

“Jutras initiated conversations that were sexually charged, intimate, and included inappropriate sexual photos with what he believed was a 15-year-old boy,” the post continued.

From there, the detective posing as a teen arranged to meet Jutras at a Harford County park. Authorities took the suspect into custody “without incident.”

According to the New York Post, Jutras won Maryland’s “Teacher of the Year” award in 2005. At that time, he worked as a social studies teacher at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute.

Prior to his arrest, the alleged groomer had served as coordinator of advanced learning for pre-K through 12th grade.

In a Tuesday statement, Baltimore City Public Schools announced that it had placed Jutras on administrative leave.

“While Mr. Jutras worked in a role where he worked with schools and students as part of our Gifted and Advanced Learning program, we are not aware of any impact on City Schools students,” the statement said.

It asked anyone with information to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

In its Facebook post, the sheriff’s office also encouraged possible victims to come forward.

“Community cooperation is vital to ensuring public safety and supporting the ongoing investigation,” the Facebook post stated. “Parents and guardians are reminded of the importance of discussing online safety with children, encouraging open communication about their digital activities, and reinforcing that they should never share personal information or meet in person with someone they have only encountered online.”

According to the Maryland State Department of Education, there are no statewide guidelines for “Teacher of the Year” nominations.

“The Maryland Teacher of the Year selection process begins at the local education agency (LEA) and school levels. Each district uses its own guidelines to select a Teacher of the Year,” the department explained.

Meanwhile, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler expressed both disgust and alarm.

“How can it get worse?” Gahler said, according to CBS News Baltimore.

“I’m concerned,” the sheriff added. “He goes this far this fast with someone he thinks is a 15-year-old boy. He interacts with children every day in his job.”

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