Elon Musk Makes Voting Recommendation Day Before Election - Liberal's Heads Will Explode

Elon Musk is by no means a conservative.

As pointed out by Tea Party Nation founder Judson Phillips, Musk has, in the past, voted for Democrats like California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Hillary Clinton, described himself as a socialist and vehemently opposed former President Donald Trump’s policies.

That fact, that Musk is indeed liberal, makes what he said on Monday especially devastating news for Democrats.

Using his newly purchased social media platform, the billionaire entrepreneur and newly-minted Twitter owner encouraged all “independent-minded” voters to vote for a Republican Congress.

To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

“To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic,” Musk wrote.

This isn’t the first time that Musk has broken away from his fellow liberals in recent months.

Speaking at a technology conference earlier this year, Musk revealed his plan to vote Republican for what could be the very first time.

“Like, I’m not sure, I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear,” Musk said. “Now this election, I will.”

Recent polling suggests many independent-minded voters are indeed souring on Democrats.

An Oct. 25 to Oct. 30 poll of general election voters from The Trafalgar Group found that 75.4 percent of independents did not believe Biden and the Democrats had made a strong enough case for why Democratic candidates should earn voters’ support. The poll had a confidence of 95 percent and a +/- of 2.9 percent.

Of course, Republican respondents believed that to be the case as well, with 96 percent saying Democrats had not made a strong enough case.

Democrat support for their own leadership, however, didn’t even come close to counterbalancing the Republican side of the poll.

While 96 percent of Republicans answered “no,” only 71.5 percent of Democratic respondents answered “yes.”

So, Musk’s views on the current state of the Democratic Party appear to be represented by many independents and even Democrats.

Support for the president’s party just isn’t there this year.

At this point, it seems as though a red-wave election is inevitable.

