Tech billionaire Elon Musk is close to President-elect Donald Trump, but he’s even closer than many might realize.

On Monday, the New York Times reported that Musk is living in a cottage — named Banyan — at Mar-a-Lago, a few hundred feet from Trump’s main residence.

Musk’s relationship with Trump has been well-documented during the election cycle as the former is tapped to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency alongside Vivek Ramaswamy, but his being in such close proximity to Trump creates more questions about the administration’s plans.

The Times reported in the same piece that Musk has been using Banyan since Election Day, leaving around Christmas with a return expected soon.

In that same article, Trump’s aides are said to have groaned about the level of access Musk has to the president-elect.

Musk sat alongside Trump during his dinner with fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos on Dec. 18.

The Telsa and X owner accompanied Trump, along with Robert F Kennedy Jr. and other prominent names tapped for the administration, to November’s UFC 309 event in Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Having a living arrangement with close friends, business associates, or political allies like Trump isn’t a new arrangement for Musk.

CBS News reported in April 2022 — well before Musk became a supporter and top donor of the president-elect — that Musk tends to stay with friends when needed.

He went so far as to say, “I don’t even own a place right now.”

Musk continued, “If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla’s engineering is, I basically rotate through friends’ spare bedrooms.”

Trump keeping his political allies close — Musk isn’t the only one to stay in Palm Beach — and Musk quite literally living with his associates isn’t anything new, but the development sparks interest considering who these people are.

The most logical conclusion is that Musk in co-heading DOGE finds it appropriate to have access to the president-elect, but is there more at play?

Neither Musk nor Trump sit on their current arrangements for too long.

Both seem to always be poised to announce their next move despite every milestone in their histories.

Inauguration Day is in less than three weeks, and both Trump and Musk have more on their plates than most could handle, but that won’t stop speculation as to what this living arrangement means for future plans.

Whatever the case may be, it only adds to the anticipation for change come Jan. 20.

