The logo of the Ford Motor Company is displayed on the front grille of a old Ford van in Wells, England, on Nov. 28.
The logo of the Ford Motor Company is displayed on the front grille of a old Ford van in Wells, England, on Nov. 28. (Matt Cardy / Getty Images)

Ford Donates Eye-Watering Amount of Cash for Trump's Inauguration Along with Vehicle Fleet

 By Samantha Chang  December 24, 2024 at 6:30am
Two American auto giants — Ford and General Motors — will each donate $1 million and provide a fleet of vehicles for President-elect Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration.

The Michigan conglomerates join a growing list of mega-corporations that are pitching in for Trump‘s highly-anticipated second inauguration.

Other corporate donors so far include Goldman Sachs, Amazon, Meta, OpenAI, Robinhood, Uber, and Bank of America, the Detroit News reported.

In 2017, Ford donated $250,000 to Trump’s first inauguration, while General Motors contributed $500,000, according to OpenSecrets.

Both automakers donated the same amounts to President Joe Biden‘s 2021 inauguration.

The top overall donor for Trump’s 2017 inauguration was billionaire businessman Sheldon Adelson, who gave $5 million, according to OpenSecrets. Adelson was the late CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

This election cycle, his widow, Miriam Adelson, donated a staggering $100 million to Trump’s re-election campaign.

Are these companies genuine in their desire to return to American greatness, or are they just trying to suck up to Trump?

In politics — as in other aspects of life — hefty financial contributions usually come with strings and expectations of quid pro quos.

“While inaugural donations from companies are not new, the flood of cash — coupled with meetings with Trump at his Florida residence — signal a shift among companies looking to curry favor with the president as he prepares to take office,” Politico reported.

“Meta and Amazon each dished out $1 million donations to Trump’s inaugural fund last week, followed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who said he would give the same amount from his personal wealth,” according to Politico.

“The move marked a shift for Altman, who has repeatedly donated to Democratic candidates since 2013.”

It’s unclear what favor each donor wants from Trump in exchange for their money, but their contributions undoubtedly have strings attached — whether explicit or implicit.

Predictably, left-wing crackpots had a social media meltdown over Ford’s inaugural donation for Trump while hypocritically ignoring similarly hefty corporate donations to Biden‘s 2021 inauguration.

No matter which vehicles Ford and GM provide for Trump’s inauguration, but let’s hope left-wing rioters don’t set fire to them, like they did in 2017.

At this point, many Americans cannot wait to turn the page on Biden’s disastrous tenure, which has been marred by unfettered illegal immigration, soaring crime, and crippling inflation.

Hopefully, Trump and his administration are serious about bolstering the U.S. economy and restoring American exceptionalism, so we can put the last four years of misery behind us.

A wholesale rejection of toxic “wokeism,” DEI destructiveness, and anti-American policies would be a step in the right direction.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Conversation