Emergency Vehicles Rush to White House, Response Soon Called Off After Authorities Realize What's Really Happening

 By The Associated Press  January 15, 2024 at 8:48am
A fake 911 call that the White House was on fire sent emergency vehicles to the complex Monday morning.

President Joe Biden and his family were at Camp David at the time.

Fire engines and other emergency vehicles responded to a report just after 7 a.m. that the White House was ablaze and a person was trapped inside, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The person was not authorized to talk about the fake emergency call and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Within minutes, District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services and U.S. Secret Service personnel determined that it was a false report and called off the response.

Someone who was reached at the callback number for the 911 report indicated they did not place it, the person said, indicating it was likely spoofed.

Biden was set to return to the White House on Monday afternoon.

He spent part of the weekend at the presidential retreat in Maryland and participated in a service event in Philadelphia to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
