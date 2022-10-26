Parler Share
News
Darrell Brooks reacts as the guilty verdict is read during his trial in a Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wisconsin, today.
Darrell Brooks reacts as the guilty verdict is read during his trial in a Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Wednesday. (Mike De Sisti / AP)

'Emotionless' Waukesha Parade Killer Learns His Fate, Jury Delivers Verdict

 By Trevor Schakohl  October 26, 2022 at 9:11am
Parler Share

A jury found the Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade massacre’s perpetrator guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide Wednesday after weeks of a trial plagued by his pervasive interruptions.

Darrell Brooks was convicted of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide while using a dangerous weapon, with verdicts for his 76 total charges being read at the time of publication, according to Law & Crime’s livestream. As the verdicts were read, Brooks sat silently at his table.

Brooks is set to be sentenced to life in prison, as legally required.

Brooks was already a convicted felon and out on bail, according to Fox 6 Milwaukee, when he drove an SUV through a crowd at Waukesha’s Christmas parade, killing six people, on Nov. 21, 2021.

Trending:
Democrats Panic After Fetterman's 'Brutal' Debate Night Turns Out to Be 'Much Much Worse' Than Expected

A police officer testified that the driver of the SUV looked “emotionless” shortly before it struck people. An assistant police chief who went to the parade off-duty said the driver seemed “excited about what he was doing” as he watched the vehicle pass by.

Brooks often disrupted proceedings during the weeks-long trial, with Judge Jennifer Dorow ordering his removal from the main courtroom many times. His mother said in a pre-trial WTMJ interview that he perpetrated the killings at the parade, predicting he would look “manic” in representing himself.

Dorow claimed Friday that the trial case had easily been “the most challenging” of her career, only for Brooks to later pound on his table and aggressively stare at her. Dorow subsequently called an early break, stating, “Frankly, it makes me scared.”

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Trevor Schakohl
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




DeSantis Gave Sanctuary Cities What They Wanted, Now Ordered to Turn Over Migrant Flight Records
'Emotionless' Waukesha Parade Killer Learns His Fate, Jury Delivers Verdict
'Targets for Assassination': Justice Alito Makes Shock Admission About How SCOTUS Viewed the Dobbs Leak
Op-Ed: Murkowski, with McConnell's Money, Picks a Democrat Over the Alaska GOP
Canvasser Brutally Attacked and Hospitalized for Wearing Rubio Tee and DeSantis Hat, Senator Says
See more...

Conversation