Waukesha Judge So Unsettled by Staredown She Calls a Break: 'Frankly, It Makes Me Scared'

The judge of the accused Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade killer’s trial removed him from the courtroom again for disruption Friday before saying she had never dealt with a more difficult trial case.

Judge Jennifer Dorow called an early trial break for lunch after Darrell Brooks loudly argued with her over a supposed letter he wanted to submit as evidence, despite not bringing it into the courtroom, and accused the prosecution of lying about his criminal history. When she returned, Brooks was shown on video in a different room reading a Bible.

Dorow said Brooks has established a history of disruptive, delaying and disrespectful behavior.

“In my almost 11 years on the bench, I’ve presided over dozens and dozens of cases that have gone to trial,” Dorow noted. “To say that this has been the most challenging of my career would be an understatement.”

Brooks was eventually allowed back into the courtroom, sent out again, and returned. He later banged his fist on his table and stared aggressively at Dorow, prompting her to call another break.

“It’s very disrespectful, he pounded his fist,” the judge said. “Frankly, it makes me scared.”

Brooks is on trial for more than 70 charges, having allegedly used a vehicle to kill six people and hurt many others at Waukesha’s November 2021 Christmas parade.

The prosecution rested Thursday, with Brooks beginning his defense case and calling witnesses. He was taken out of the courtroom multiple times during the trial’s first week, apologizing for his conduct on Oct. 10 before continuing to interrupt as proceedings went on.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

