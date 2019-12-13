Epstein Accuser Says She was Warned of 'Credible Death Threat' by FBI

A woman who alleges she was a victim of a sex trafficking ring allegedly run by convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein is claiming someone wants her dead.

Virginia Giuffre is one of the more high-profile of Epstein’s accusers and has alleged that she was forced to have sex with Britain’s Prince Andrew. The prince has denied the allegation.

Epstein was facing sex trafficking charges at the time of his August death in a Manhattan jail.

This week, Giuffre tweeted that she believed her life was in danger.

“I am making it publicy known that in no way, shape or form am I sucidal. I have made this known to my therapist and GP- If something happens to me- in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me quiteted,” she tweeted.

TRENDING: AOC Ignorantly Tells Poor That Instead of a Handout, Entitlement Money Was Created by Them in First Place

She followed that up with a tweet saying the FBI was involved.

“In response to the overwhelming amount of support I have received, I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who is standing up beside me fighting for our children to have a safer future. I have been informed from the F.B.I there has been a credible death threat against me,” she tweeted.

In response to the overwhelming amount of support I have received, I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who is standing up beside me fighting for our children to have a safer future. I have been informed from the F.B.I there has been a credible death threat against me 🦋 https://t.co/FR5e1yZMs8 — Virginia Giuffre (@VRSVirginia) December 12, 2019

Do you believe Prince Andrew was a client of Jeffrey Epstein? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Earlier this month, Giuffre, who alleges she was 17 at the time, said Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell took her to a night club in London where she danced with the prince.

“He is the most hideous dancer I’ve ever seen in my life”, she told the BBC. “His sweat was like it was raining basically everywhere.”

She said she was ordered to have sex with the prince.

“In the car Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey and that just made me sick,” she said, adding that she had sex with the prince later at Maxwell’s house in Belgravia.

“I knew I had to keep him happy, because it’s what Jeffrey and Ghislaine would expect from me,” she told the BBC.

RELATED: FBI Wants To Question Prince Andrew Over Connection to Epstein: Report

The prince has said that at the time of the alleged encounter, he had a medical condition that meant he did not sweat and that he did not recall meeting Giuffre.

The prince has been at the center of the Epstein investigation because of a photo that shows him with his arm around Giuffre.

“The people on the inside are going to keep coming up with these ridiculous excuses like his arm was elongated or the photo was doctored,” she said.

“I’m calling BS on this,” she said. “He knows what happened, I know what happened. And there’s only one of us telling the truth.”

American officials have indicated they would like to interview Prince Andrew in connection with their investigation into Epstein’s activities.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.