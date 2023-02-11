Epstein Documents to Be Made Public: Are We Finally Getting the Client List? - Report

Names of multiple associates of Jeffrey Epstein will soon be released, according to a new report

All told, 167 names that include those of associates, victims, employees and alleged perpetrators will be made public, according to the Daily Mail.

The Mail said a declaration to release the material was filed on Wednesday.

The Mail said it is “understood” that Britain’s Prince Andrew will be among those named. Attorney Alan Dershowitz is also expected to be named, although Virginia Giuffre, who as Virginia Roberts was among the alleged victims of Epstein’s sex trafficking operation, has said she was wrong to claim he was involved with Epstein.

The names became part of the legal system when Giuffre brought suit against Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015. That has since been settled, although material from it has been coming out in dribs and drabs.

Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking in 2021; Epstein died in 2019 while awaiting trial. His death was ruled a suicide. Epstein was connected with many famous people, including tech mogul Bill Gates. The court document does not hint who will be included.

The documents that are being made public are emerging because various people named, currently identified as John or Jane Doe, have waived their objections to their names being made public.

The document filed Wednesday includes details about some of those whose names will be revealed, which include a witness at Maxwell’s trial whose name had been used publicly then. Others include an assistant state attorney who appears to have a link to 2007 charges against Epstein in Florida that ended with him serving 15 months in jail.

Others are named as law enforcement officers.

One person is called a “public figure” by Maxwell’s lawyers, who had objected to the name being released because it appears only in Epstein’s “Black Book” of his contacts, the Mail reported. Another, who is dead, was accused of “serious wrongdoing” in the documents. Four other individuals whose names will be made public are also accused of “serious wrongdoing.”

One individual who is called an “Epstein affiliate” drew an objection from Maxwell’s legal team, which noted that ‘The items the plaintiff (Roberts) hopes to unseal contain a number of salacious, unproven allegations,” according to the Mail.

One name will be that of what is called an “alleged Epstein affiliate” and “alleged perpetrator” who is now dead, but allegations about the person were “widely reported in the media,” the document said.

The documents make no hint as to whether there will be any revelation about former President Bill Clinton, who has long been linked to Epstein.

Two witnesses who were privy to the workings of the ring have described seeing Clinton in the flesh on the billionaire’s private island of Little Saint James.

Those trafficked by Epstein have described being victimized on the island, often while under age.

In 2011, Giuffre described seeing Clinton on the Caribbean island, according to the New York Post.

“I remember asking Jeffrey what’s Bill Clinton doing here kind of thing, and he laughed it off and said well he owes me a favor,” Giuffre said in a deposition unsealed in 2020.

During a recent interview, Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence, called on Epstein’s victims to “take their disappointment and upset out on the authorities that allowed” his death to occur, declining to go so far as to apologize to the victims.

“I wish them time to heal and to be able to have a productive and good life going forward,” she said.

