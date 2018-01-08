Eric Trump Reveals Details About Trump Tower Fire

Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, took to Twitter on Monday morning to reveal details about the fire that broke out at Trump Tower in New York City, which caused at least 100 firefighters to rush to the scene.

In his tweet, Trump echoed the FDNY’s explanation for the blaze — an electrical fire that broke out on the cooling tower of the building’s roof, according to Fox News. Trump also praised the “true heroes” of the FDNY, who he said “deserve our most sincere thanks and praise!”

There was a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower. The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job. The men and women of the #FDNY are true heroes and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise! https://t.co/xuTmq1GBbj — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 8, 2018

The FDNY said the fire started at about 6:58 a.m. local time. Though the building — which is located in midtown Manhattan — was not evacuated, 126 firefighters did respond.

The fire first came to the attention of Secret Service agents at Trump Tower, though the president himself was in Washington, D.C. at the time.

From several blocks away, smoke could be seen rising from the building’s roof.

Fire crews are responding to a fire at Trump Tower. There have been no injuries or evacuations, and the President is not currently at Trump Tower. pic.twitter.com/xcsHVX5bhP — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 8, 2018

By 8 a.m., roughly an hour after the blaze broke out, firefighters had left the scene, and the fire appeared to have been put out, WNBC reported.

At least two people are believed to have been injured, including one firefighter who was hurt by falling debris.

The fire is currently under investigation. according to FDNY Chief Roger Sakowich.

Photos and video footage captured by those at or near the scene provided views of the fire from various vantage points.

Trump tower on fire pic.twitter.com/mQgvpapw5U — Andy Constan (@constanandy) January 8, 2018

https://twitter.com/NycBmd/status/950345205458272256 ?

Trump tower on fire! pic.twitter.com/lUnpkc219J — Susan D. Ball (@SusanSball4) January 8, 2018

Looks like fire dying down at Trump Tower pic.twitter.com/wX0FgceBkH — Jeff Levi (@levi1994) January 8, 2018

The president and his family do not currently live at Trump Tower, though he does have an apartment in the 58-story building.

During the first months after Trump’s inauguration, his wife Melania and son Barron lived in the skyscraper, though they have since moved to the White House.

