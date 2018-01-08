The Western Journal

Eric Trump Reveals Details About Trump Tower Fire

By Joe Setyon
January 8, 2018 at 7:07am

Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, took to Twitter on Monday morning to reveal details about the fire that broke out at Trump Tower in New York City, which caused at least 100 firefighters to rush to the scene.

In his tweet, Trump echoed the FDNY’s explanation for the blaze — an electrical fire that broke out on the cooling tower of the building’s roof, according to Fox News. Trump also praised the “true heroes” of the FDNY, who he said “deserve our most sincere thanks and praise!”

The FDNY said the fire started at about 6:58 a.m. local time. Though the building — which is located in midtown Manhattan — was not evacuated, 126 firefighters did respond.

The fire first came to the attention of Secret Service agents at Trump Tower, though the president himself was in Washington, D.C. at the time.

From several blocks away, smoke could be seen rising from the building’s roof.

By 8 a.m., roughly an hour after the blaze broke out, firefighters had left the scene, and the fire appeared to have been put out, WNBC reported.

At least two people are believed to have been injured, including one firefighter who was hurt by falling debris.

The fire is currently under investigation. according to FDNY Chief Roger Sakowich.

Photos and video footage captured by those at or near the scene provided views of the fire from various vantage points.

https://twitter.com/NycBmd/status/950345205458272256 ?

The president and his family do not currently live at Trump Tower, though he does have an apartment in the 58-story building.

During the first months after Trump’s inauguration, his wife Melania and son Barron lived in the skyscraper, though they have since moved to the White House.

