ESPN Camera Operator Accused of Getting Physical with Reporter After Game: 'I Was Stunned'

Sports reporter Chessa Bouche says an ESPN camera operator shoved her after Saturday’s matchup between Clemson and LSU.

Bouche, who works with Louisiana First News, posted about the incident on X Sunday.

“To the @espn camera guy who shoved me after the game bc I was in your way,” Bouche wrote on the platform. “All you had to do was say something, not physically put your hands on a female who is half your size.”

To the @espn camera guy who shoved me after the game bc I was in your way. All you had to do was say something, not physically put your hands on a female who is half your size. There’s a thing called mutual respect in this industry & I’m solo doing the work of multiple people… — Chessa Bouche (@chessabouche) August 31, 2025

“There’s a thing called mutual respect in this industry & I’m solo doing the work of multiple people while y’all have crews for every game,” she continued. “Maybe next time just say hey move. Do better man!”

One user responded to her post by commenting, “There’s a huge superiority and entitlement with big outlets in sports.”

Bouche replied, “I agree! I was stunned that he felt it was ok to put his hands on me.”

I agree! I was stunned that he felt it was ok to put his hands on me. — Chessa Bouche (@chessabouche) September 1, 2025

When another commenter suggested the person involved was not with ESPN, Bouche pushed back.

“He had an ESPN bib on,” she wrote.

He had an ESPN bib on — Chessa Bouche (@chessabouche) September 1, 2025

Still another person doubted her story, prompting Bouche to expand on the allegation.

“I don’t have to explain myself to you, especially when you weren’t even there,” she said. “I’ve been in this industry for over 10 years and have had plenty of encounters with numerous people.”

I don’t have to explain myself to you, especially when you weren’t even there. I’ve been in this industry for over 10 years and have had plenty of encounters with numerous people. It’s NOT ok for ANYONE to physically shove someone & I’ll stand by that. I’m sure you’re great at… — Chessa Bouche (@chessabouche) September 1, 2025

“It’s NOT ok for ANYONE to physically shove someone & I’ll stand by that,” Bouche added. “I’m sure you’re great at your job & I love seeing women behind the camera. Keep representing for us! Have a wonderful day!”

Bouche did not provide the name or a photo of the individual she accused.

As of Tuesday, ESPN had not commented publicly on the allegations.

Bouche was in Clemson, South Carolina, on Saturday, covering the Tigers’ home game against LSU.

Chris Hilton Jr in pregame rocking the 1-0. LSU ain’t playing around with the mission in this season opener. @LSUfootball @LAFirstNews @_ZHSFootball pic.twitter.com/6zvKISVLy1 — Chessa Bouche (@chessabouche) August 30, 2025

The visiting Tigers pulled out a 17-10 win.

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier sealed the victory with an efficient performance. He completed 28 of 38 passes for 232 yards and one touchdown.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik struggled. He finished 19 of 38 with no touchdowns and one interception.

