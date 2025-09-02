Share
Wide receiver Parker Fulghum of the Clemson Tigers defends against offensive tackle Weston Davis of the LSU Tigers during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, South Carolina. (Katie Januck / Getty Images)

ESPN Camera Operator Accused of Getting Physical with Reporter After Game: 'I Was Stunned'

 By Johnathan Jones  September 2, 2025 at 11:05am
Sports reporter Chessa Bouche says an ESPN camera operator shoved her after Saturday’s matchup between Clemson and LSU.

Bouche, who works with Louisiana First News, posted about the incident on X Sunday.

“To the @espn camera guy who shoved me after the game bc I was in your way,” Bouche wrote on the platform. “All you had to do was say something, not physically put your hands on a female who is half your size.”

“There’s a thing called mutual respect in this industry & I’m solo doing the work of multiple people while y’all have crews for every game,” she continued. “Maybe next time just say hey move. Do better man!”

One user responded to her post by commenting, “There’s a huge superiority and entitlement with big outlets in sports.”

Bouche replied, “I agree! I was stunned that he felt it was ok to put his hands on me.”

When another commenter suggested the person involved was not with ESPN, Bouche pushed back.

“He had an ESPN bib on,” she wrote.

Still another person doubted her story, prompting Bouche to expand on the allegation.

“I don’t have to explain myself to you, especially when you weren’t even there,” she said. “I’ve been in this industry for over 10 years and have had plenty of encounters with numerous people.”

“It’s NOT ok for ANYONE to physically shove someone & I’ll stand by that,” Bouche added. “I’m sure you’re great at your job & I love seeing women behind the camera. Keep representing for us! Have a wonderful day!”

Bouche did not provide the name or a photo of the individual she accused.

As of Tuesday, ESPN had not commented publicly on the allegations.

Bouche was in Clemson, South Carolina, on Saturday, covering the Tigers’ home game against LSU.

The visiting Tigers pulled out a 17-10 win.

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier sealed the victory with an efficient performance. He completed 28 of 38 passes for 232 yards and one touchdown.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik struggled. He finished 19 of 38 with no touchdowns and one interception.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Conversation