Stephen A. Smith explained recently why he can't stand NBA star Lebron James.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Says He Can't Stand LeBron James, and He Explains Why

 By Johnathan Jones  October 21, 2025 at 7:44am
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith made it clear this week that his long-running feud with LeBron James is as bitter as ever.

Speaking on the “7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony” podcast on Monday, Smith didn’t mince words about the NBA superstar.

“I don’t like his a**, not a little bit,” Smith said.

He added, “This dates back more than a decade. I’m not gonna go into detail at the stuff this man has tried to do to me. You do not understand the lengths this man would go to. If it were up to him, I wouldn’t be where I am today. It’s some low, low stuff.”

WARNING: The following video contains language some viewers might find offensive.

The ESPN host’s comments came months after a heated March confrontation between the two during a Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The incident reportedly began over Smith’s critical remarks about James’s son, Bronny.

Smith later said LeBron confronted him directly about the criticism and implied James had influence over the TNT broadcast.

He also noted that the incident happened the same day ESPN announced his contract renewal, something he doesn’t believe was a coincidence.

“The day that he rolled up on me courtside, it was the day my contract was announced that I had stayed with ESPN,” Smith said.

“Go back and look at the camera angle. This is 2025, we got technology everywhere. TNT is a nationally televised game. How is it we got one angle, and the only angle you see was of him and his face, but you see the back of my peanut head?”

Smith’s assessment of James came the same day it was reported one of the Lakers stars’ former teammates also took a shot at him.

Former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook reportedly came away from his time on the Lakers with a negative opinion of the face of the league.

According to Bleacher Report, in a forthcoming book about James, Westbrook was once said to have been put off by – among other behaviors – how James once behaved differently when in the presence of actor Will Smith.

While referring to James, Westbrook reportedly said, “I hate that fake s***.”

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




