Even Biden, CNN Confirm Israeli Reports of Horrendous Crimes by Hamas Against Children

Hamas terrorists have beheaded children in their savage attacks on Israeli communities, President Joe Biden said Wednesday.

“I have been doing this a long time. I never really thought that I would see and have confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children,” Biden said, according to CNN.

BREAKING: President Biden just confirmed that Hamas terrorists beheaded innocent children. “I never really thought that I would see have confirmed pictures of terrorists beheaded children…” This is an atrocity. Anyone who stands by and defends Hamas should be ashamed of… pic.twitter.com/wmA7yPVb8e — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 11, 2023

The Hamas attacks have so far claimed about 1,200 Israeli lives.

In Kfar Aza, the Israel Defense Forces said women, children and the elderly were “brutally butchered,” according to another CNN report.

Babies and toddlers were found “decapitated,” said Tal Heinrich, a representative of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Hamas has denied the claim, calling the reports “fabricated and baseless allegations.”

But CNN’s Hadas Gold confirmed the reports.

“They found decapitated babies and toddlers,” she said. “It’s just hard to imagine anything worse.”

The Israeli government now confirms that babies and toddlers were found decapitated in a small Israeli community near the Gaza strip. @Hadas_Gold reports on the incomprehensible brutality of this attack. pic.twitter.com/vCd93EPBwx — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) October 11, 2023

Gold said no numbers were given, but “even just one is absolutely horrific to think about. This is absolute brutality.”

“We knew that they had gone in and shot and killed and abducted women and the children and the elderly from their homes, literally from their beds, but we didn’t know the extent of this brutality,” she said.

“I think that what’s happened in the south has completely scarred and forever changed every single Israeli.”

IDF Maj. Gen. Itai Veruv told CNN that what he saw in Kfar Aza was hard to believe.

“I saw hundreds of terrorists in full armor, full gear, with all the equipment … go from apartment to apartment, from room to room and kill babies, mothers, fathers in their bedrooms,” Veruv said.

“I have heard during my childhood about the pogroms in Europe, the Holocaust, of course. … But I never thought I would see things like that.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: What if you woke up one morning and half of the people you count on had just vanished overnight? That happened to me recently. I got up, came to work here at The Western Journal, and when I got to my office, literally half of our readers had vanished. They were just gone. We had been nuked by Facebook, and it had happened almost instantly. But it was even worse. Facebook hit us at the same time 90 percent of advertisers had essentially boycotted us. "Brutal" is a word I’ve used a lot lately. The fight for the truth is brutal. The fight for America’s soul is brutal. What the government is doing to Jan. 6 detainees is brutal. What surgeons are doing to confused children is brutal. It’s a fight we must win. But we can’t win without you. A subscription to The Western Journal will go much farther than you think. It costs less than a cup of Starbucks coffee, and for that small price you get access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles — you’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight against leftism. Can I count on you to subscribe today? We need your help. Benjamin Franklin summed up the situation we're all facing when he said, “We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.” We plan to hang in and fight. Please help us. Please subscribe today. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.