Even Biden, CNN Confirm Israeli Reports of Horrendous Crimes by Hamas Against Children
Hamas terrorists have beheaded children in their savage attacks on Israeli communities, President Joe Biden said Wednesday.
“I have been doing this a long time. I never really thought that I would see and have confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children,” Biden said, according to CNN.
BREAKING: President Biden just confirmed that Hamas terrorists beheaded innocent children.
“I never really thought that I would see have confirmed pictures of terrorists beheaded children…”
This is an atrocity. Anyone who stands by and defends Hamas should be ashamed of… pic.twitter.com/wmA7yPVb8e
— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 11, 2023
The Hamas attacks have so far claimed about 1,200 Israeli lives.
In Kfar Aza, the Israel Defense Forces said women, children and the elderly were “brutally butchered,” according to another CNN report.
Babies and toddlers were found “decapitated,” said Tal Heinrich, a representative of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Hamas has denied the claim, calling the reports “fabricated and baseless allegations.”
But CNN’s Hadas Gold confirmed the reports.
“They found decapitated babies and toddlers,” she said. “It’s just hard to imagine anything worse.”
The Israeli government now confirms that babies and toddlers were found decapitated in a small Israeli community near the Gaza strip. @Hadas_Gold reports on the incomprehensible brutality of this attack. pic.twitter.com/vCd93EPBwx
— Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) October 11, 2023
Gold said no numbers were given, but “even just one is absolutely horrific to think about. This is absolute brutality.”
“We knew that they had gone in and shot and killed and abducted women and the children and the elderly from their homes, literally from their beds, but we didn’t know the extent of this brutality,” she said.
“I think that what’s happened in the south has completely scarred and forever changed every single Israeli.”
IDF Maj. Gen. Itai Veruv told CNN that what he saw in Kfar Aza was hard to believe.
“I saw hundreds of terrorists in full armor, full gear, with all the equipment … go from apartment to apartment, from room to room and kill babies, mothers, fathers in their bedrooms,” Veruv said.
“I have heard during my childhood about the pogroms in Europe, the Holocaust, of course. … But I never thought I would see things like that.”
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.