The Start of a War: Recapping the Attacks on Israel This Past Weekend

Israel is at war for the first time in five decades after Hamas terrorists launched a well-coordinated attack on the country from the ground, from the sea and by air, beginning before sunrise on Saturday morning.

Decades of keeping the group at bay through small engagements and measured counterstrokes ended when the week-long Jewish holiday Sukkot concluded with the Israeli people being met by a barrage of thousands of rockets that killed civilians and military personnel.

Armed militants also crossed Israel’s borders from the Gaza Strip both on the ground and through the air.

The human toll of the conflict is expected to climb while Israel prepares itself for an all-out and prolonged military campaign.

A Timeline of Saturday’s Events And A Declaration Of War

The rocket attacks began at 6:30 a.m. local time and before the Israeli military could respond, its defenses were briefly overwhelmed.

Peace turned to chaos at a music festival in Kibbutz Re’im close to the Gaza Strip when Hamas militants evaded Israeli radar systems by encroaching into the country with the use of gliders and armed drones.

FULL VIDEO:

Chaos erupted at an all-night nature party near Kibbutz Re’im close to the Gaza Strip as the first rockets were fired by Hamas on Saturday morning, (local time.) Those dots in the sky are Hamas fighters using paragliders to infiltrate Israel. They landed in the area… pic.twitter.com/NU3crOEXm3 — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) October 8, 2023

Another Hamas video, showing the group indeed used gliders to infiltrate Israel – a unit called “Saqr” #Israel, #Gaza pic.twitter.com/AiUJ3Lx6ea — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) October 7, 2023

Hundreds were killed or wounded by gunfire at the concert. Others were kidnapped and taken back to Gaza. Some of them are reported to be American citizens.

According to ABC News, nine Americans had been counted among the dead as of Monday morning.

Terrorists also went door-to-door killing entire families and abducting others. Disturbing videos that were shared on social media also appeared to show Israeli women being used as trophies.

According to the Israeli Defense Forces, more than 700 Israelis were dead as of Sunday evening while another 2,150 were wounded.

A total of 3,284 rockets were fired from Gaza, the IDF said.

Swords of Iron—42 hours in. These are the NUMBERS. This is the reality of Israel right now. pic.twitter.com/eUSNBFRgB2 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 8, 2023

Israeli forces were quick to strike back from the air by midday on Saturday while military reservists were called to duty.

Buildings inside Gaza that were used to store and fire rockets were razed within hours of the attack.

BREAKING: Residential building in Gaza has been destroyed by aerial bombs as Hamas continues to target innocent people in Israel. Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu has declared war in response to the attacks, saying “the enemy will pay a price it has never known before.” Biden has… pic.twitter.com/geolNC5ypg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 7, 2023

The IDF confirmed on Sunday that a mosque was destroyed and also shared a video of invaders being taken out by its air defenses.

🔻7:23 am: We struck 10 Hamas targets, among them, Hamas’ intelligence headquarters and a military compound used by Hamas’ aerial forces. In parallel, we struck an aerial weapons production site used by the aerial forces belonging to Islamic Jihad, and a building including… pic.twitter.com/KcJDmCAXzr — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 8, 2023

Hamas routinely operates from inside areas such as hospitals, schools and mosques in order to garner sympathy from Israel’s enemies.

The attack from Hamas is unprecedented in its scope and organization and has been compared to Israel’s “9/11” by the country’s leaders, who have declared war.

JUST IN: Israel has now officially declared war for the first time since the Yom Kippur War in 1973. Israel’s cabinet has now officially invoked Article 40 Aleph following Hamas’ surprise attack on Saturday. Hamas fired thousands of rockets on innocent civilians throughout… pic.twitter.com/jQqPXiOk14 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 8, 2023

Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, said on Saturday, “Israel is facing brutal terror attacks, the likes of which we have never seen before. This is our 9/11. The civilized world must stand with Israel and with our right to self defense.”

The @UN Security Council will meet today to discuss the developments in Israel. Israel is facing brutal terror attacks, the likes of which we have never seen before. This is our 9/11. The civilized world must stand with Israel and with our right to self defense. pic.twitter.com/n8xCAQvqJI — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) October 8, 2023

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made it clear his country was in a state of “war” that it is prepared to win.

“This is not a so-called military operation, not another round of fighting, but war,” Netanyahu said in his first public remarks.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

“Citizens of Israel,

We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been in this since the early morning hours. pic.twitter.com/C7YQUviItR — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 7, 2023

Iran’s Role In The Attacks

Hamas claimed within hours of the surprise attack that it was armed by Iran. The group’s spokesman Ghazi Hamad told the BBC that Iran “gave its support to the Palestinian terror group to launch its surprise multi-front attack on Israel on Saturday.”

On Sunday afternoon, The Wall Street Journal reported that the attack was actually planned by Hamas with the help of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The newspaper claimed the attacks had been carefully coordinated since and Saturday’s violence was agreed upon last Monday by all parties at a meeting in Beirut, Lebanon.

The Journal reported:

“Details of the operation were refined during several meetings in Beirut attended by IRGC officers and representatives of four Iran-backed militant groups, including Hamas, which holds power in Gaza, and Hezbollah, a Shiite militant group and political faction in Lebanon, they said.”

“The IRGC’s broader plan is to create a multi-front threat that can strangle Israel from all sides — Hezbollah and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine in the north and Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas in Gaza and the West Bank, according to the senior Hamas and Hezbollah members and an Iranian official.”

Israel has vowed to strike back at Iran’s leadership if the connection is confirmed, the report stated.

The country’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei celebrated the Hamas attacks on X (formerly Twitter) in a post that was flagged but not taken down by Elon Musk, who deemed it approbate to keep up as it is in the public’s interest to see.

“God willing, the cancer of the usurper Zionist regime will be eradicated at the hands of the Palestinian people and the Resistance forces throughout the region,” Khamenei wrote alongside a video that appears to show festival goers in Kibbutz Re’im running for their lives.

God willing, the cancer of the usurper Zionist regime will be eradicated at the hands of the Palestinian people and the Resistance forces throughout the region. #AlAqsaStorm pic.twitter.com/XDyxoTT4gw — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) October 7, 2023

America’s Response To And Role In The Conflict

The Biden administration initially called for restraint from both sides of the conflict in a tweet that was quickly taken down.

After giving Iran $6billion of our money, the Biden administration’s initial reaction was to tweet at Israel “to refrain from violence and retaliatory attacks,” before deleting the post. https://t.co/07yi9fpfUn https://t.co/17bN3Uk4PZ — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 7, 2023

Biden was then ushered out in front of the cameras, where he said he had spoken to Netanyahu and also said his administration supports Israel.

“The United States stands with Israel” US President Joe Biden says “thousands of rockets” have rained down on Israeli cities and Hamas has killed “innocent” people Latest updates: https://t.co/dJUhx3t42t 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/cTmXrt9AzY — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 7, 2023

“Terrorism is never justified,” Biden said. “Israel has a right to defend itself and its people. The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation. My Administration’s support for Israel’s security is rock solid and unwavering.”

Biden held a barbecue at the White House the following day that drew condemnation from Republican Sen. Josh Hawley and others, given American citizens are being held hostage:

While Hamas holds Americans hostage, Joe Biden is enjoying a picnic with a live band pic.twitter.com/0xqRDwyuoR — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 8, 2023

In August, the Biden administration agreed to unfreeze $6 billion in Iranian assets that had been sitting in a frozen bank account in South Korea, Reuters reported. In exchange, Iran freed five Americans who were being held captive in the country.

Those defending the asset release have claimed the funds have not been used to help Hamas in its stunning, multi-pronged attack on Israeli civilians and military forces.

As NBC News’ Kristin Welker noted during an interview with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday, money is “fungible.”

In her probe about the billions of dollars released to the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, she noted, “So, Iran may have known this money is coming and used other funds to help fund this attack.”

Blinken replied, “Iran has unfortunately always used and focused its funds on supporting terrorism. On supporting groups like Hamas.”

“What do you say about the argument that money is fungible — so Iran may have known this money is coming and used other funds to help fund this attack?” Secretary of State Antony Blinken: “Iran has unfortunately always used and focused its funds on supporting terrorism” pic.twitter.com/t8kyDqOHk9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 8, 2023

He further argued that Iran is only allowed to use its unfrozen assets for “humanitarian purposes.”

The Pentagon has sent an aircraft carrier strike group to the Mediterranean led by the Navy’s newest carrier — the U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford.

“USCENTCOM stands firmly with our Israeli and regional partners to address the risks of any party seeking to expand the conflict,” said General Michael

“Erik” Kurilla, Commander, U.S. Central Command.https://t.co/URHNRuPLkV pic.twitter.com/Dgclz8PuwC — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 8, 2023

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement “The U.S. maintains ready forces globally to further reinforce this deterrence posture if required,” the Associated Press reported.

Austin added that the military “will be rapidly providing the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and resources, including munitions. The first security assistance will begin moving today and arriving in the coming days.”

What’s Next For Israel

Israel has swiftly defeated heavily militarized nations on the battlefield over the last eight decades but Saturday’s attacks and the war against terror present a new challenge.

The designation of war signifies the IDF will no longer respond to rocket attacks and other acts of violence from Gaza and the West Bank through precision strikes but could actually occupy both areas for the foreseeable future to root out and kill those responsible for the deaths of its people.

It is unclear how far the country’s leadership is willing to go to find those who funded, planned, and carried out the attacks. The coming days and weeks will also show if Israeli leaders are willing to strike in Lebanon, Jordan or Syria if necessary — or if the country could take the war to Tehran.

As of Monday evening, the IDF had cut off both Gaza and the West Bank from the rest of the world, The Wall Street Journal reported.

