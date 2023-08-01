Share
Sports
News

Even Fewer US Women's Team Players Sing Anthem Ahead of Second Straight World Cup Letdown

 By Jack Davis  August 1, 2023 at 8:23am
Share

Before they played like stones, they stood like them.

The U.S. Women’s National Team limped into the next round of the World Cup playoff after a 0-0 draw with Portugal on Tuesday.

The U.S. won only one game in group play for the first time in tournament history — its opening game against Vietnam — and scored just four goals over three games, the last two of which were draws.

The U.S. almost lost after a Portuguese player nearly scored at the very end. Her shot hit the left goal post.

Not only has the team’s on-field performance sagged, they’ve never displayed less patriotism.

Trending:
Explosive Report: Major Detail Hunter Biden Told Judge Was Flat-Out Wrong

Prior to the team’s draw against the Netherlands, about five or six players of the 11 lined up on the field actually participated in singing the national anthem.

Prior to the match with Portugal on Tuesday, only Alex Morgan, Julie Ertz, and Lindsey Horan sang.

The New York Post noted the contrast between the U.S. team and its opponent when it reported, “the Portuguese team gave a full-throated rendition of ‘A Portuguesa’ on Tuesday.”

Should athletes sing the national anthem when representing the United States?

The U.K. Daily Mail said those who sang, “appeared to mumble along to the anthem” while “many in the squad stood motionless and did not put hands on their heart as the anthem played out.” Morgan, Ertz, Horan and Alyssa Naeher were the only players who did so, the Mail reported.

“The lack of respect, by most of the squad, for our anthem is sad,” tweeted Marshall Billingslea, a former deputy undersecretary of the Navy.

Related:
Video Compares US Women's World Cup Team's National Anthem Behavior to US Men's

Megan Rapinoe said in 2019 that she would “never put my hand over my heart” and “never sing the national anthem again.”

The team’s conduct has led talk show host Megyn Kelly to remark, “I really do believe their version of what a feminist is, what it means to be an empowered woman, at least as an American woman, means you need to hate your country.”

“It means to go out on the national stage and embarrass yourself and your country by not singing the national anthem. For several of them, not even holding their hands over their hearts when the national anthem played, that was a bridge too far,” Kelly said.

‘They couldn’t be bothered to actually place their hand on their heart as the national anthem played, as they stood out there representing you and me and the country and our military and people who have given their lives for the country that they represent,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Even Fewer US Women's Team Players Sing Anthem Ahead of Second Straight World Cup Letdown
Republican Senator Admitted to Hospital After 'Sudden Onset of Numbness,' Faces Weeks of Recovery
Hunter Biden's Sweetheart Plea Deal Now Being Investigated by House Republicans
Gov't Admits Millions of Unemployed People Were Not Counted in Latest Job Stats
Devon Archer Bombshell: Hunter Biden 'Called DC' to Get Ukrainian Prosecutor Investigating Burisma Fired
See more...

Conversation