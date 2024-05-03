Music Duo Hall & Oates Officially Break Up After More Than 50 Years Together

The iconic pop-rock duo Hall & Oates have officially called it quits after more than five decades together.

Daryl Hall and John Oates came together in 1970 and began churning out hit after hit just a few years later.

The two burst onto the charts with 1973’s “She’s Gone” and rattled off many other hits, including “Sara Smile,” “Rich Girl,” “Kiss on My List,” “Private Eyes,” “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do)” and “Out of Touch.”







But Hall told Variety in an interview published on Friday that the relationship between him and his longtime collaborator had been severed and that one of music’s most famous duos was finished.

He explained that he was caught off guard last year when Oates expressed to him that he wanted to sell off his half of their shared company, Whole Oats Enterprises.

Per Variety, the company controls “trademarks, personal name and likeness rights, record royalty income, website and social media assets.”

Oates could not divest his half without his partner’s mutual consent, which Hall said he was not interested in offering.

The situation seemingly led to their relationship falling apart. According to the singer and songwriter, Hall & Oates has now officially broken up.

On Oates wanting out of their company, Hall told the entertainment industry publication, “It hit me by surprise.”

He explained that the fallout over the business disagreement led him to question whether he really knew his friend and musical partner.

“I don’t know, man — all I can say is people change and sometimes you don’t really know someone like you thought you did,” the 77-year-old said. “Difficulties can be made from things that aren’t difficult, and then it goes to a place where it can never come back from.”

Hall acknowledged that the situation was not ideal, but he also hinted that trouble had been brewing for some time.

“It’s unfortunate and untimely, but some things just change,” he said. “People rewrite history and harbor thoughts you had no idea about.”

Hall was then asked point blank if music fans had seen the last of Hall & Oates.

“That is correct,” the singer said.

“I haven’t had a creative relationship with John for at least 25 years,” Hall added. “We didn’t write songs together, we didn’t do anything together except perform live shows.”

“We had an arrangement that I couldn’t play my solo songs onstage with Hall & Oates — and now I get to,” he concluded.

Oates — who is on a solo tour — did not provide a comment for Variety’s story.

Meanwhile, Hall said he was excited about his work with Dave Stewart — a musician, producer and one-half of the group Eurythmics.

Stewart has worked with him on his solo music for four decades and contributed heavily to his forthcoming sixth studio solo album, “D,” which will be released in June.

“Dave has been my shadow partner since 1984. … We’re best friends,” Hall said.

He also appeared to take a shot at Oates when explaining how well he and Stewart work together in the studio.

“It’s a real 50-50 project,” Hall told Variety. “Dave and I have a real partnership and have had for a long time.”

