With Everything on the Table, Trump Declares Our 'Final Battle' Is at Hand

Former President Donald Trump declared at a campaign event in Iowa last week that the “final battle” is at hand to demolish the deep state and save America.

With the way things are going, he’s probably right.

The idea of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, or most anyone on the Democratic side getting elected in 2024 without it being catastrophic for the nation is almost inconceivable.

Biden and the Democrats, with the help of a few RINO Republicans in the Senate, ran the federal deficit up to over $2 trillion this fiscal year, with no emergency at hand, just an out-of-control leftist spending spree.

Spending is up $534 billion year-over-year.

The interest payments on the national debt alone through the first 11 months of this year were $644 billion, nearly as much as we spent on our nation’s defense.

On top of the reckless spending, Biden has the border wide open and he keeps doing all he can by executive decree to drive up gasoline prices and to make the United States dependent on foreign sources of energy.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration and Democrats are using the justice system to target former Trump, Biden’s chief political rival in 2024, with almost 100 criminal charges in an effort to influence the outcome of the election.

“We are a failing nation. We are a nation in decline,” Trump said at a rally in Dubuque, Iowa on Wednesday, but added the situation can still be turned around.

“2024 is our final battle. With you at my side, we will demolish the deep state. We will expel the warmongers from our government. They want to go to war with everybody,” he said.

“We will drive out the globalists,” Trump added. “We will cast out the communists, Marxists and fascists, and we will throw off the sick political class that truly hates our country. We will route the fake news media. We will defeat crooked Joe Biden, and we will end illegal immigration once and for all, just as we had it three years ago.”

In another speech at Maquoketa, Iowa, earlier in the day, the former president predicted 2024 will be, “The victory for the ages” for the Make America Great Again movement.

“You know, I used to talk about 2016, that 2016 is the biggest election of our lifetime. And I meant it 100 percent,” Trump said. “But we are going to make this country stronger and better and more beautiful than ever before.

“Not just get it back, we’re going to make it better than ever before, but we have to win this election.”

Polling numbers have been looking better for Trump, assuming he’s the Republican nominee, in a 2024 match-up against Biden.

The RealClearPolitics average of polls has him up 1.6 percent over Biden.

Further, the most recent Washington Post-ABC News survey published over the weekend found Trump with an astonishing 10-percentage point lead.

The final battle to preserve the republic may well be at hand and here’s hoping the electorate rejects Biden and works with Trump to restore American greatness.

