The number of illegal immigrants entering America in August set a new record, according to data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Overall, 304,162 people were detained by the Border Patrol at various locations around the nation, according to the Washington Examiner. The report said about 233,000 illegal immigrants entered through the Southern Border.

The August total topped the previous high of 302,412 set in December 2022.

BREAKING 🚨: 2,388,350 illegal immigrants have crossed the border so far this fiscal year — surpassing last year’s record-breaking numbers. The CBP waited until Friday afternoon to drop updated numbers for the regime sponsored invasion. • 7.6 MILLION illegal aliens since… pic.twitter.com/CQIpiWnf1T — Paul Hookem 🇺🇸 (@PaulHook_em) September 22, 2023

The Examiner reported that the August mark was between five and 10 times the average monthly illegal immigrant totals during the Trump and Obama administrations.

It noted that during the Biden administration, more than 7 million illegal immigrants have been apprehended by the Border Patrol.

Did you vote for Biden? Did you vote for Democrats? Well, they kept their promise about allowing in unlimited asylum seekers. Happy? Will you be voting Democrat in 2024?https://t.co/ttUUUTxkWD — Tasty Morsel (@TastyMorsel6) September 23, 2023

Do you agree Biden’s border policies are hurting America? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green criticized Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the new number, said, according to Fox News.

“No amount of spin can change the fact that the American people are suffering the worst border crisis in our nation’s history. In fact, Secretary Mayorkas’ open-borders policies are actively undermining our homeland security and jeopardizing the safety of every American.”

Migrant numbers break another record under Biden as southern border hit by new surge https://t.co/jj1nlg9kei — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 23, 2023

The situation in Eagle Pass, Texas, is so bad that Mayor Rolando Salinas wants fellow Democrat President Joe Biden to see first-hand what his policies have wrought, according to Fox News.

“To have that amount of people roaming our streets. It’s just unacceptable. We have limited resources, a limited police force, and fire teams. So it’s disappointing to see all these people come in without a consequence,” he said.

“It’s very disheartening to see this happening, especially here in the city of Eagle Pass,” he said.

America is being invaded by illegal immigrants daily and the Biden administration are claiming “historic action” against the invasion of illegal aliens.

Biden might have his eyes closed but the American people don’t.

Use your vote wisely in 2024 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/x4FSFUXT1l — Ashlea Simon (@AshleaSimonBF) September 23, 2023

Salinas said no community should face what his community has endured.

“What’s happening here is not normal. This shouldn’t happen in any city in the United States because we’re a nation of laws. People should be able to come here legally. We’re all for that. I’m sure everybody agrees, but thousands of people come in without consequence, that should not be allowed into the United States. And again, I’m just disappointed in the system,” he said.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to subscribe, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Subscribe right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by subscribing today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.