Invasion USA: Biden Sets New Border Record for Illegal Aliens Encountered in August - Equivalent to an Army

 By Jack Davis  September 23, 2023 at 3:34pm
The number of illegal immigrants entering America in August set a new record, according to data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Overall, 304,162 people were detained by the Border Patrol at various locations around the nation, according to the Washington Examiner. The report said about 233,000 illegal immigrants entered through the Southern Border.

The August total topped the previous high of 302,412 set in December 2022.

The Examiner reported that the August mark was between five and 10 times the average monthly illegal immigrant totals during the Trump and Obama administrations.

It noted that during the Biden administration, more than 7 million illegal immigrants have been apprehended by the Border Patrol.

Do you agree Biden’s border policies are hurting America?

House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green criticized Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the new number, said, according to Fox News.

“No amount of spin can change the fact that the American people are suffering the worst border crisis in our nation’s history. In fact, Secretary Mayorkas’ open-borders policies are actively undermining our homeland security and jeopardizing the safety of every American.”

The situation in Eagle Pass, Texas, is so bad that Mayor Rolando Salinas wants fellow Democrat President Joe Biden to see first-hand what his policies have wrought, according to Fox News.

“To have that amount of people roaming our streets. It’s just unacceptable. We have limited resources, a limited police force, and fire teams. So it’s disappointing to see all these people come in without a consequence,” he said.

“It’s very disheartening to see this happening, especially here in the city of Eagle Pass,” he said.

Salinas said no community should face what his community has endured.

“What’s happening here is not normal. This shouldn’t happen in any city in the United States because we’re a nation of laws. People should be able to come here legally. We’re all for that. I’m sure everybody agrees, but thousands of people come in without consequence, that should not be allowed into the United States. And again, I’m just disappointed in the system,” he said.

 

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
