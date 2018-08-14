New Evidence Points to Clinton Operatives Colluding with Russians To Frame Trump Campaign

A former Department of Justice official will appear before Congress as lawmakers seek to learn whether there was collusion between the Justice Department and supporters of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election.

“DOJ official Bruce Ohr will come before Congress on August 28 to answer why he had 60+contacts with dossier author Chris Steele as far back as January 2016. He owes the American public the full truth,” tweeted Rep. Mark Meadows, a North Carolina Republican and member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

Steele authored a dossier that contained unsubstantiated claims of misconduct on the part of President Donald Trump. Trump denied the claims, which caused a sensation when they were published but have since been debunked.

A Judiciary Committee letter to the Justice Department said multiple documents prove “that Department of Justice official Bruce Ohr continued to pass along allegations from Mr. Steele to the FBI after the FBI suspended its formal relationship with Mr. Steele for unauthorized contact with the media, and demonstrating that Mr. Ohr otherwise funneled allegations from Fusion GPS and Mr. Steele to the FBI,” The Washington Times reported.

Amid these revelations, the website Real Clear Investigations sought to connect the dots by suggesting that the evidence indicates a highly controversial meeting in Trump Tower in June 2016 between Trump campaign staff and a Russian lawyer “may have been a setup.”

As summarized by the site, the various bits of documentation appear to show that “then-Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr, the fourth-highest-ranking official at DOJ, coordinated before, during and after the election with Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson, who did work for the Clinton campaign and Russians; and former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, who was employed by Simpson.”

President Donald Trump has also tweeted his perspective on Ohr’s involvement.

“They were all in on it, clear Hillary Clinton and FRAME Donald Trump for things he didn’t do.” Gregg Jarrett on @foxandfriends If we had a real Attorney General, this Witch Hunt would never have been started! Looking at the wrong people. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said that Ohr’s testimony can help sort out exactly who was colluding with whom, and the depth of the Clinton campaign’s involvement.

“What’s come out now, Maria, is that he has been the go-between Christopher Steele, so once Christopher Steele was terminated as a source, for doing all things like talking to the media, at the behest of Glenn Simpson, remember he was working for Glenn Simpson Fusion GPS, who are working for the Clinton Campaign. Christopher Steele was fired, a lot of this information wasn’t shared with the FISA court, especially because of the fact that Christopher Steele was desperate that Donald Trump not become president,” Nunes said on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” according to Breitbart.

“After that happened, Bruce Ohr, one of the top lawyers in the Department of Justice, kept continually meeting and providing information from Christopher Steele to who? The FBI.”

He added, “So here you have information flowing from the Clinton campaign from the Russians, likely — I believe was handed directly from Russian propaganda arms to the Clinton campaign, fed into the top levels of the FBI and Department of Justice to open up a counter-intelligence investigation into a political campaign that has now polluted nearly every top official at the DOJ and FBI over the course of the last couple years. It is absolutely amazing.”

“This is just madness. The American people need to know it,” Nunes said, Breitbart reported.

Nunes said that the issue, for once, needs to be fully explained to the American people.

“I will tell you, like I said in the last segment, the fact that the media is ignoring this is even more of a reason that we’re going to have to have more information than usual declassified. We’re going to have to have, I think, an unprecedented amount of information declassified because the media is just not covering this topic,” he said.

