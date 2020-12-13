Login
Ex-Cuomo Aide Makes Shocking Sexual Harassment Allegation

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, pictured in a file photo from June.Jeenah Moon / Getty ImagesNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, pictured in a file photo from June, has been targeted by a sexual harassment allegation by a former aide who is now seeking political office in New York City. (Jeenah Moon / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published December 13, 2020 at 3:24pm
A former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who has called working for the governor “toxic” now claims he sexually harassed her.

Lindsey Boylan, a contender for Manhattan borough president, was appointed to the position of deputy secretary for economic development in March 2018 after previously working as chief of staff and executive vice president at Empire State Development Corp., New York state’s economic development agency, according to the New York Post.

She began work for the agency in 2015.

On Sunday, she leveled a new accusation against Cuomo in series of tweets that began as she discussed Cuomo’s possible consideration for the post of attorney general in a potential Biden administration.

“There are fewer things more scary than giving this man, who exists without ethics, even more control. I saw how he wielded power for years. He takes advantage of people, including me,” she wrote in a Twitter post.

She later wrote about victimization in response to another Twitter user who advised her, “let’s not freak out.”

“Yeah but what if that dude is one of the most powerful men in the country?

Do you believe this former staffer?

“What if he victimized many, including me, using his lies and power?

“Don’t tell a woman who has seen and been through it all how to be. This right here is one of a million reasons women don’t speak up about sexual harassment. Sexual harassment in the workplace from someone powerful like their boss. The governor,” she wrote.

“This right here is one of a million reasons women don’t speak up about sexual harassment. Sexual harassment in the workplace from someone powerful like their boss. The governor.”

After speaking out on the critical need for women to fight back against sexual harassment, she homed in on Cuomo, a man who’s become a hero to many liberal Democrats.

“Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years,” she tweeted.


“Not knowing what to expect what’s the most upsetting part aside from knowing that no one would do a damn thing even when they saw it.

“No one.

“And I *know* I am not the only woman,” she tweeted.

Later, she added:

“I’m angry to be put in this situation at all. That because I am a woman, I can work hard my whole life to better myself and help others and yet still fall victim as countless women over generations have. Mostly silently. I hate that some men, like @NYGovCuomo abuse their power.”

Boylan wrote that she had said what she wanted to say on the subject.

As of Sunday afternoon, Cuomo had not responded to the allegations.

Last week, Boylan zinged Cuomo for the work environment he created.

Boylan said after her initial blast at the governor that she would take nothing back.

“I stand by what I said, and what I said speaks to not only my story, but countless others, predominately women I’ve interacted with or heard from over the years,” she told the New York Post.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
