Ex-Fox News Mainstay Attacks Fox Viewers, Calls Former Colleagues ‘Prostitutes’

By Jack Davis
at 10:03am
Former Fox News military analyst Ralph Peters lashed out at his old network and those who watch it on Sunday in a name-calling tirade that included a dose of contempt for President Donald Trump.

Peters, who resigned from Fox in March, appeared on the CNN show “Reliable Sources.”

During his appearance, he trashed both former colleagues and Fox viewers, saying that, “People that only listen to Fox have an utterly skewed view of reality.”

Peters, who called the connection between Trump and Fox a “closed loop,” attacked Fox as morally bankrupt and “causing real harm to our country right now.”

“Fox isn’t immoral, it’s amoral,” he said.

Fox offered a statement in reply, CNN reported.

“Ralph Peters is entitled to his opinion despite the fact that he’s choosing to use it as a weapon in order to gain attention. We are extremely proud of our top-rated primetime hosts and all of our opinion programming.”

When asked to critique Fox reporters covering the tension between Trump and former CIA Director John Brennan, Peters twisted the knife even deeper.

“The polite word is ‘prostitutes,’ so I’ll just leave it at that,” Peters said.

Peters showed contempt for Americans who support Trump, according to Real Clear Politics.

“The people supporting Trump are radicals, these couch-potato anarchists. They’re people that don’t have a program to make America great again. And by the way, America’s great right now. Rather, they’re destructive. They want to tear things down. They want vengeance,” he said.

Peters said Trump panders to those Americans.

“He’s done what autocrats and charlatans and false messiahs throughout history have done. He’s told his core supporters, ‘You are not to blame. You are not to blame for the mistakes you’ve made. You are not to blame for your failures. It’s them. It’s minorities; it’s immigrants; it’s fake news,'” he said

While trashing Fox News and its fans, Peters also left room for Trump.

“Trump gives us something new to worry about virtually every day, but it’s important not to lose sight of the overall picture,” Peters said.

“This is a distinctly un-American president who really doesn’t seem to like America very much, certainly doesn’t respect it. And he’s a president who appears to be enthralled to a foreign power, a hostile foreign power,” Peters said.

Peters said he believes Russian leader Vladimir Putin “has a grip on President Trump” and that Trump and his aides are a “real threat to our republic.”

“What we need is people who will speak honestly and say what they believe and not worry about who it offends,” Peters said. “I’m just sick and tired of people hedging and hemming and hawing. This is a president of the United States who is a danger to the republic.”

Trump “does not respect our system of government,” Peters said.

Peters accused Trump of using the Constitution like a menu “from which he can choose the most electable items,” Newsweek reported.

Peters contrasted Trump with himself.

“As a former military officer who took an oath to the Constitution, I could not be part of a channel that to me was assaulting the Constitution, the constitutional order, the rule of law,” he said, speaking of his resignation from Fox.

