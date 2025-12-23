Fact Check: Did Education Secretary Linda McMahon Change the Meaning of Basic Words with 'New Spelling Guidelines'?

Yes, Linda McMahon made a name for herself getting piledriven onto her head in the WWE:

WARNING: The following video contains scenes of (staged and rather cartoonish) violence.

(And yes, that’s Republican Knox County, Tennessee, mayor Glenn Jacobs piledriving her.)

Despite that, McMahon has proven to be a smart, resourceful, and career-driven woman who has ascended to President Donald Trump’s cabinet as Education Secretary — quite a far cry from the schlock of scripted sports entertainment.

