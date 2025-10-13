Fact Check: Did ICE Handcuff and Arrest a Toddler in Chicago?

It was a video that, to the left, dramatized the inhumanity of President Donald Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement crackdowns on illegal immigration: a toddler being arrested and handcuffed in Chicago.

The problem: Nobody bothered to check if it was factual.

And, in fact, to many, it might not have mattered. But the long story short: It was a joke video created by a cop with his own child and uploaded to TikTok.

