Fact Check: Is JD Vance 'Shutting Down' an Interstate Highway for a Marine Corps Event, as Gavin Newsom Claims?
If you only get your news from the left, you’ve no doubt heard about the Trump administration’s so-called “vanity.”
It’s a common critique from President Donald Trump’s most vocal critics — like California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Newsom took that critique and ran with it when MeidasTouch put out a report that Vice President J.D. Vance would be shutting down California’s painfully busy I-5 freeway for some sort of military demonstration.
Donald Trump and JD Vance think that shutting down the I-5 to shoot out missiles from ships is how you respect the military.
PUT ASIDE YOUR VANITY PARADE AND PAY OUR TROOPS INSTEAD. https://t.co/A6yXD1hms7
Read the Rest — Subscribe NowYou've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.
Already a subscriber?
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.
Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.Advertisement
Conversation