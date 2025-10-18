Share
Vice President J.D. Vance's team and the U.S. Marine Corps rebutted California Gov. Gavin Newsom's false claim about the official shutting down I-5 on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.
(Amy Sussman / Getty Images; Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Fact Check: Is JD Vance 'Shutting Down' an Interstate Highway for a Marine Corps Event, as Gavin Newsom Claims?

 By Bryan Chai  October 18, 2025 at 3:00am
If you only get your news from the left, you’ve no doubt heard about the Trump administration’s so-called “vanity.”

It’s a common critique from President Donald Trump’s most vocal critics — like California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom took that critique and ran with it when MeidasTouch put out a report that Vice President J.D. Vance would be shutting down California’s painfully busy I-5 freeway for some sort of military demonstration.