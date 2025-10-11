Share
Fact Check
Premium
Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks in the White House on Sept. 30, 2025.
Premium
Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks in the White House on Sept. 30, 2025. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Fact Check: No, RFK Jr. Did Not Just Claim Circumcision Causes Autism

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 11, 2025 at 8:00am
Share

It didn’t take long after Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke at a cabinet meeting on Thursday that the headlines began rolling out: The media’s favorite Trump-adjacent punching bag had said that circumcision causes autism.

It was so widely reported that even the New York Post — purportedly Gotham’s right-of-center newspaper — trumpeted the claim as if it were factual.

The initial headline, as published on Thursday afternoon: “Circumcision ‘highly likely’ linked to autism, RFK Jr. says in wild new Tylenol claim.”

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Fact Check: No, RFK Jr. Did Not Just Claim Circumcision Causes Autism
Conservative PAC Has Been Keeping Track of Educators Who Cheered Charlie Kirk's Murder
Lefties Ecstatic Trump Didn't Win Nobel Peace Prize, Forget Uselessness of Award or What Recipient Did
ICYMI: RFK Jr, Wife Considered Staging Marital Separation to Protect Her from Deranged Leftists
Remember When Katie Porter Fired a Staffer for Being Distracted by the Murder of Her Best Friend? We Do
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation