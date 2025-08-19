Share
Fact Check: Does Photo Show European Leaders Lined Up Outside Trump's Office 'Like a Bunch of Kids'?

 By C. Douglas Golden  August 18, 2025 at 5:19pm
It was a photo that was supposed to show the futility of European leaders coming to the White House to present a united front against President Donald Trump and coming away looking like buffoonish schoolchildren.

And perhaps they did, in the long run — but the picture, as are so many on social media these days, was a fake.

The photo, which went viral on X, purports to show a group of European heads of state lined up outside the principal’s office, with France’s Emmanuel Macron in the foreground.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




