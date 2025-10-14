Share
Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger answers questions before marching in the 54th Annual Buena Vista Labor Day Festival parade I Buena Vista, Virginia, on Sept. 1. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Fact Check: Is this Picture of VA's Dem Gubernatorial Candidate Real or Doctored?

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 14, 2025 at 10:23am
Former Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger hopes to become the next governor of the commonwealth of Virginia, but what was supposed to be a slam-dunk victory in one of the three big off-year elections after the quadrennial presidential contest has suddenly become a lot more problematic than imagined.

Now, Spanberger is fighting off claims that she used a ridiculous COVID mask during the darkest days of the virus — something that again brings to mind the virus-scold policies of the left.

The problem: It’s not really true, but it reveals other issues with Spanberger’s campaign that are turning into a series of bad October surprises.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




