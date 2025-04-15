Fact Check: Did Trump Snub RFK Jr.'s Dem Wife at UFC 314?

Many reacted on social media over what appeared to be a snub by President Donald Trump of actress Cheryl Hines, wife of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., at UFC 314 in Miami, Florida, on Saturday.

RFK Jr. was one of multiple Trump administration officials in attendance, including FBI Director Kash Patel, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and DOGE special government employee Elon Musk, among others.

Trump entered Kaseya Center to thunderous applause flanked by UFC CEO Dana White and his grandchildren — Kai, 17, Donald J. Trump III, 16, and Tristan, 13, Newsweek reported.

President Trump makes his entrance at UFC 314 in Miami 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wLf6SPMyRj — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 13, 2025

When Trump reached ringside, he greeted several people by shaking their hands, including RFK Jr.; however, he skipped over Hines.

Video showed the “Curb Your Enthusiam” star had her right hand slightly out for a shake, but she did not fully extend it until Trump passed by.

The president apparently did not notice, and Hines then turned to her husband and gestured as if to say, “What’s up with that?”

Cheryl Hines awkwardly snubbed by President Trump at UFC pic.twitter.com/iq4PgMgQZO — New York Post (@nypost) April 14, 2025

Joel Solomon posted on X, “Cheryl Hines getting blown off for a handshake by President Trump is just missing the Curb theme music.”

Cheryl Hines getting blown off for a handshake by President Trump is just missing the Curb theme music. pic.twitter.com/yRYC8SufEu — joel solomon (@joelwsolomon) April 13, 2025

Another responded, “Does Trump have beef with cheryl hines?! he totally dissed her at UFC 314.”

It should be noted that the president also passed by Gabbard and Rubio, initially, and went to shake hands with the commentators — including Joe Rogan, whom he embraced.

Eventually, he circled back around and chatted with Hines and RFK Jr.

President Trump spoke with Cheryl Hines last night at UFC 314. There were some reports that Trump may have “snubbed” Hines (wife of RFK Jr) at the event, but the footage below shows that was not the case.

. pic.twitter.com/8ths3IqJKQ — Paul Villarreal (AKA Vince Manfeld) (@AureliusStoic1) April 13, 2025

Podcast host Bill Mitchell speculated the initial “snub” was actually the taller Trump just not noticing Hines extending her hand.

Trump goes back later and visits with Cheryl Hines. The snub was not intentional. Trump is much taller than her and did not even see her extended hand.pic.twitter.com/m1zq2AraHj pic.twitter.com/mOKk9hJ5VA — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) April 13, 2025

In January 2024, when there was talk of RFK Jr. becoming Trump’s running mate, Kennedy pointed to Hines at a red carpet event for “Curb Your Enthusiam” in Los Angeles and said, “I don’t think that my marriage would survive it,” to which Hines, a staunch Democrat, responded, “I think he’s right.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. doesn’t want to be former President Donald Trump’s running mate in the 2024 U.S. presidential election: “I don’t think that my marriage would survive it.” https://t.co/E2eNhXs7MI pic.twitter.com/piVumtrOWo — Variety (@Variety) January 31, 2024

Hines appeared to have a change of heart by February when she was on hand in the Oval Office as her husband was sworn in as HHS secretary.

In the Oval Office: President Trump, RFK, Jr., Cheryl Hines, a portrait of Ronald Reagan — and a story about JFK … pic.twitter.com/PVDRpP861l — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) February 13, 2025

She came over and greeted Trump, and the two exchanged a polite hug.

So Saturday’s apparent snub appears wholly unintentional.

