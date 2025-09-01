Fact Check: Did Vanity Fair Just Release a New Cover Featuring Melania Trump?

A Vanity Fair cover featuring first lady Melania Trump that went viral on social media last week was reportedly a fake that was produced by a supposed “news” site known for spreading hoaxes.

The so-called Next News Network posted the fake Vanity Fair cover to the social media platform X on Thursday and alleged it was leaked to them and would be featured on the next edition of the magazine.

🚨LEAKED: Vanity Fair’s upcoming Melania Trump cover has staff in REVOLT! Source inside VF tells me 3 senior editors threatened to resign during today’s emergency meeting. One reportedly screamed “I won’t work for a MAGA propaganda machine!” The cover shot by Annie Leibovitz… pic.twitter.com/8QDiv7Vuwv — Next News Network 🇺🇲 (@NextNewsNetwork) August 28, 2025

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.